Should You Buy Dogecoin Ahead Of Elon Musk’s Possible Clash With ‘SNL’ Actors?

Dogecoin flirted with the $ 0.70 level for the first time on Wednesday, but the popular Elon Musk-backed DOGE fell back to the $ 0.60 level. The Dogecoin price is likely to go through a period of volatility before Musk’s debut on Saturday Night Live.

Before Musk’s long-awaited performance on SNL, several actors on the comedy sketch show expressed frustration with the guest host and threatened not to participate. Will this affect the price of Dogecoin? Does anyone who wants to buy Dogecoin now care?

If you are among those who believe that Dogecoin to the moon will continue with or without a successful SNL performance, this guide on how to buy Dogecoin is for you.

How and where to buy Dogecoin ‘shares’ today

One of the most common mistakes among new investors is equating Dogecoin cryptocurrency with Dogecoin shares. To be clear: Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency, that is, a digital or virtual currency. Since Dogecoin is not a company, grouping it with stocks is not accurate.

But just like stocks, buying Dogecoin today can be accomplished through a reputable and trusted broker. Dogecoin is trading under the DOGE ticker, so checking Dogecoin’s second live price is easy and straightforward.

If investing in DOGE interests you, our team of financial experts sorted through multiple cryptocurrency brokers to select the best platforms to buy Dogecoin.

Will Dogecoin Price Escape SNL Controversy?

For those unfamiliar with “Saturday Night Live,” it ranks among the most iconic American sketch comedy shows in American television history. A rotating celebrity guest gives an opening monologue each week and then joins a regular cast to perform comedy sketches.

Musk took to Twitter to promote his appearance on “SNL” by crowning himself “The Dogefather,” a reference to the iconic “The Godfather” film trilogy.

Some of the cast of “SNL”, some actors are not happy with potentially sharing the spotlight with the sponsor of the DOGE coin. Various media outlets point out that the problem with Musk might have nothing to do with Dogecoin. Musk’s anti-union stance, a history of online trolling, and the spread of what experts believe to be misleading information about the COVID-19 pandemic are likely the main issues at stake, rather than the cryptocurrency DOGE.

One news outlet noted an unwritten rule among SNL cast members that allows them not to act if they feel uncomfortable around a guest. While a lot may happen in the coming days, none of the actors has confirmed that they will conduct a boycott.

Will the price of Dogecoin be affected by SNL?

Musk arrived in New York City days before taking the stage at the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza studio. In traditional Musk fashion, he appears to be having fun with the new role and teased a sketch on Twitter combining “Baby Shark” and “Shark Tank” to form Baby Shark Tank.

But ultimately, Musk is unlikely to affect the price of Dogecoin by combining a popular children’s music video with a business-themed reality show. On the other hand, the price of Dogecoin could move heavily while Musk introduces “SNL,” especially if he touted the merits of DOGE during his opening monologue.

