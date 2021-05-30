Should we worry about the decline in Banco Sabadell shares?

Related news

The presentation of the Banco Sabadell strategic plan being carried out by César González-Bueno, CEO of the entity, is not exactly sitting well with its price since at the moment, when we have been contracting for today’s session for 2 hours, is down almost 4% losing 0.65 euros despite having opened with a bullish gap.

However, from a technical point of view it is not for get so alarmed since all you are doing is simply returning all of the profits you reaped in yesterday’s session.

So it is too early to be alarmed. More than anything because has not even lost the lows that were marked yesterday at 0.646 euros as we can see in the following image.

Evolution of Banco Sabadell Eduardo Bolinches shares

Therefore, while yesterday’s lows remain intact, we will not have any sign that shows that there is a desire to go down strongly. In fact, in the area around 0.63 euros we have significant support To which we must pay attention, since the value comes from a significant revaluation, but as long as this level is not lost, we must treat what we are seeing as a mere increase in volatility due to the collection of benefits from the discount of the plan presented.

Since the upward momentum was born on April 21 from 0.4461 euros and reached 0.684 euros days later, it implies a revaluation of more than 50% In three weeks, if a correction of all the momentum has really started we should consider several levels.

The first one is that it corresponds to the 38,two% of this section and that brings us to 0.5931 euros. In fact, we could say that the correction is not evident if we do not lose this level. Then we would talk in half of the climb. This level is at 0.5651 euros. And later we would have to go find the most important Fibonacci retracement level that corresponds to the 61,8% of all the upward momentum and that goes through 0.537 euros where we also have the presence of the medium-term moving average.

Therefore, and in conclusion. If a correction has indeed started today, it is still He is about to show us that he is serious about losing the 0.63 euros. But if it does take shape, we can end up seeing 0.537 euros.

To override this corrective scenario, all we need is to demand that the value set new annual highs above 0.684 euros. In this way, we could continue with the bullish reaction of the value towards levels of 0.85 where it has the next resistance.