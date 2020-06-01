A new study revealed that wearing face masks even inside the House could reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 among the inhabitants who live there.

This is how the study by Chinese, Australian and American investigators who conducted the investigation between February 28 and March 27.

335 people from 124 families in Beijing, China, who had lived in the same house, for at least four days before and for an additional day, were surveyed that a person infected with COVID-19 began to show symptoms.

The investigation focused on secondary cases of transmission of the COVID-19 and how it spread in close contact situations, such as when the family gathered to eat at the table or watch television before the infected person began to show symptoms.

The study findings

The data was collected in three stages in which participants were asked to share information about the spread of the virus and how the use of mouth covers in the House It could reduce contagions.

The results of the study, published in the BMJ Global Journal, concluded that using mouth covers at home was 79% effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19 between an infected person and other family members, but only before the symptoms of the disease.

However, the study also concluded that the use of mouth covers when the infected person has already started with the symptoms, it is of little use to provide additional protection to other family members.

Hygiene measures are also effective

The study also found that hygiene and disinfection measures at home using chlorine-based or ethanol-based products also helped reduce transmission rates by 77%.

