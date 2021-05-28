Should we stop using it when we are done with COVID-19?

05/28/2021 at 11:43 AM CEST

The use of the mask, although it is new in our country, in Spain, is very widespread in a good handful of countries around the world.

It was in China where its use was developed in 1910 and ended up spreading to the whole world. Everything, as now, to curb a disease that practically wiped out the population of the great city of Harbin.

It may interest you: In the United States, vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors & mldr; with prudence

Tens of thousands died throughout the northeast region of China from a virus that caused those affected to cough up blood and a notable dermatological condition on their skin.

The government and health authorities did not know how to stop this epidemic and the idea of ​​masks came from the clear mind of the Doctor Wu Lien-Teh, a brilliant young Cambridge-educated Chinese physician from British Malaya. A scientist of recognized prestige who, after performing several autopsies, compared the bacterium that causes this unknown virus to which he had killed millions of people because of the bubonic plague.

The so-called plague of Manchuria it began to be treated as a respiratory disease and the Doctor Wu Lien-Teh asked the entire population to wear masks.

Until then, some of the medical personnel such as surgeons used masks made of a cotton pad and wrapped in gauze. Wu added to this “device” other face shields and spread them throughout the population.

In just four months after making that decision, the epidemic had disappeared from Manchuria.

That historic milestone changed medicine and epidemic management as the use of masks was adopted around the world.

Doctor Wu Lien-Teh was considered ever since “The man behind the mask” Although, as history says, the use of masks had already been identified in other parts of the world, before 1910 and before Wu’s arrival in Manchuria.

A reality that was then understood as a social victory in the same way as in that same country, China, was understood as a joint success after the explosion in 2002 and 2003 of the SARS epidemic.

The use of masks, now and in the time of Dr. Wu Lien-Teh, is effective only if it is used and democratizes throughout society.

The mask of Doctor Wu

Wu’s health proposal was based on an idea from the Victorian era used in the West. There they made use of masks designed by padded layers of cotton and gauze and finished with ropes so that whoever wears them could adjust it to their head.

A simple and really cheap invention to manufacture that was later used in public spaces during the different outbreaks that the country experienced of meningitis and cholera.

Ruth Rogaski, a medical historian at Vanderbilt University who specializes in studying the Qing dynasty and modern China, points out in statements to the US media that “epidemics can serve as tipping points, opportunities to rethink, modernize, and even revolutionize approaches to Health”.

A situation that may happen now, if it has not already started to happen, all over the world after suffering the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. From all this, the most important thing that can be deduced is the need to use masks not only to contain this current pandemic but also to rethink for the future how we act in the face of a cold or flu.

The proven effectiveness of the mask

A little over a year has passed since the mandatory use of a mask was decreed in Spain to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A decision that at the time completely upset us all due to the lack of habit, but which is now very normalized and is even understood as a fundamental barrier to the fight against the coronavirus.

It may interest you: In the US, vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors & mldr; with prudence

We have used hygienic masks, FFP2, FFP3 & mldr; fabric, washable & mldr; A huge market has opened in the last fourteen months for many brands and manufacturers.

These days, many experts speak out about when is the right time to stop using the mask.

In the absence of any type of decision by the Government of Spain, if it arrives, the European Center for Disease Control recommends making the use of the mask more flexible, at least among people who have already been vaccinated with the full schedule.

But not all experts in the field agree on this idea. Some believe it is essential to achieve higher immunity figures and others insist on the importance that the cumulative incidence, currently around 125 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, is much lower.

The tendency to relax its use, at least in open spaces and outdoors, has already been demanded by different associations such as the Madrid Public Health Association: «This measure (that of the mandatory nature of the mask) is already absurd that requires wearing masks in low or no risk environments, such as in the field, while maintaining exceptions to their use in proven risk environments, such as workplace interiors.

The end of the use of the mask would be a measure that would relax the restrictions and help us to begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but should we stop using the mask when we finish with COVID-19?

How the mask has helped to stop other diseases during 2020

The data confirm that the use of a mask this past winter has made it possible to radically end the flu in Spain, among other diseases and viruses.

There are only five cases of flu that the country has detected throughout the season, according to information from the national surveillance system. A few figures, a trend, which extends to the entire European continent.

It may interest you: Does wearing a mask outdoors help relieve allergy symptoms?

The Influenza Surveillance System in Spain (SVGE) is made up of epidemiologists and virologists, the National Epidemiology Center (CNE) and the National Microbiology Center (CNM) of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII).

“The different hygiene and social distancing measures implemented by Member States to reduce the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have probably contributed to reducing the transmission of the influenza virus,” says the World Health Organization in its latest report. .

With the figures in hand, and as happens in other countries, especially in the Asian continent, perhaps, the use of the mask, even at specific times of the year, is here to stay.