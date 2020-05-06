Thechild’s brainIt is one of the most complex organs and the one we know the least about and the most surprising is how it works. It is an organ that begins to form during the prenatal period, where that genetic material, theDNAReceived from father and mother, it tells how it should be formed, although its later development depends fundamentally on the child’s environment.

“When the child is born, the brain is physically formed, but it does not have those neural connections that will be created depending on the environment in which the child lives. Thus,the environment that surrounds minors is very importantbecause some neural or other connections will be made depending on it, “remarks in an interview with Infosalus the clinical and health psychologist and director of Darwin Psychologists Rafa Guerrero.

On the occasion of the publication of ‘How to stimulate the child’s brain’ (Editorial Sentir), this doctor of Educational Sciences and a master’s degree in Psychotherapy briefly comments that the development of the brain, not only physical growth, but also neuronal growth and its Connections is a time consuming process: “Most studies conclude thatthe brain just developed optimally around the age of 22. “

Thus, he stresses that it is not the same an environment where there are established routines, where there is affection, where mom and dad self-regulate and control themselves to explain things to children calmly, without shouting, where they give voice and vote to the children. smallest of the house, where you enjoy relationships with children, where we are really empathetic with them, although there are also rules and limits, on the contrary, where abandonment, sexual abuse, overprotection or abuse, for example, have a place.

In fact, it maintains that the image of the brain of children who develop in an ideal environment, such as the one mentioned above, has nothing to do with that of children who have not had the same luck and grow up in abandonment. , in overprotection, or abuse, for example.

At this point, Guerrero describes that within the brain, it can be said thatthe area that is most operational at birth is the posterior area, where survival is codified, since what interests a newborn is to survive, and not wishes or luxury.

“As that brain develops, the most active zone passes from the back to the front, and from the lower to the upper parts, to the prefrontal cortex, which is where the executive functions, the ability to control impulses, are located, the ability to plan, as well as concentration and emotional regulation, among others, and something we acquired many years later. First instinctual, survival, and then executive functions, “remarks the director of Darwin Psychologists.

Should we really stimulate it? Why?

Therefore, this expert ensures that it is essential that parents stimulate the children’s brains, and for this, he reiterates, it isvery important that ideal environmentdescribed above, where parents or caregivers offer affection, attention, or emotional regulation to their children, take charge of their emotions, problems, and obstacles so that that brain develops not only well, but also autonomously, that is, so that those little children tomorrow will be self-sufficient, independent. “A child who is ignored, sexually abused, silenced, ignored, is a child whoin the future he will be a dependent person “, Guerrero alert.

As the clinical psychologist recalls, the reptile is born independent, does not need its parents, is autonomous from birth, is capable of surviving; however, mammals do require our parents or a good enough adult to treat us well. “Otherwise we do not survive and this is the only way for the brain to develop in a healthy and balanced way, and for the child to be able to self-govern tomorrow, without being dependent on adulthood,” says the psychologist.

When should we start stimulating it and for how long?

With this, he defends that from the very moment we find out that we are going to be parentswe must stimulate that future son, speaking to him while he is in the gut,and throughout the life cycle, because we are mammals.

Here we must not forget, according to Guerrero alert, that the human being is not omnipotent and will always need others to survive, “it must be made clear” in his opinion, apart from considering that he is “healthy and normal”, so you always have to know how to ask for help, favors, because we can’t always do everything. “Throughout life you have tostimulate the brain, even the elderly, going out into the street, through sudokus, with the illusion of seeing their grandchildren, for example; otherwise the brain dies, “he says.

Now, to stimulate it, the director of Darwin Psychologists recognizes that there are many ways, which are discussed in his book, but a summary of them would be:

– To work on concentration: Do a puzzle and it is important that each one adapts to the age of the person we are stimulating. Playing to find the 7 differences, making sudokus, word puzzles, drawing a lion and coloring it without leaving the edges, for example.

– Regarding impulse control, Guerrero says you can play the world backwards, that every time you want to say ‘yes’ you say ‘no’, and the other way around; take two cards with a sun and a moon, and every time the sun rises say ‘moon’, and vice versa; or for example, when I say ‘up’, you duck;“that implies impulse inhibitionbecause you have to do the opposite of what you’re used to. “

– You can work planning with labyrinths, with the Tower of Hanoi, and through everything that involves putting resources into action to achieve a final objective.

– For operating memory, theability to receive and store information, you can play spelling backwards or math calculation.

– When working on the regulation of emotions, it can be stimulated through yoga; of breathing exercises; By reading a story and being able to do the exercise for the children to see what Snow White is feeling at the time, helping them do the empathic exercise is also another way.

