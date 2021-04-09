Should we keep disinfecting everything? This says the latest data

On April 5, the United States CDC released new guidelines for disinfecting surfaces and objects. (Photo: iStock)

In the last year we have dedicated an unimaginable amount of hours clean everything, because we believe that we must continue to disinfect everything we touch.

Cleaning every corner of the home and disinfecting with towels every surface that we touch in a public place, such as the supermarket, has given us the feeling of protection against Covid-19.

Actually, doing this, disinfecting everything and every space we live in does protect us from infection.

However, the latest scientific data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States assure that the risk of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus through contact with surfaces is low.

What other studies say: We spend millions, but does surface disinfection work to prevent Covid-19?

Should we continue to disinfect?

The immediate answer to this question is: yes. Mainly if at home or somewhere we are we are sure that it was there a Covid-19 positive person.

But the update of the CDC cleaning and disinfection guidelines and recommendations for surfaces in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, clarified that cleaning once a week with soap and water is sufficient.

The CDC detailed in a report published on April 5 that the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by fomites, the tiny droplets of saliva that can remain on a surface, is possible, but low.

“Based on available epidemiological data and studies of environmental transmission factors, surface transmission is not the main route by which SARS-CoV-2 spreads and risk is considered low”, Quotes the CDC report.

# COVID19 spreads mostly through close contact between people, but it is possible to be infected by touching surfaces covered w / germs. Protect yourself & others: wear a mask, wash your hands, & clean high touch surfaces w / soap & water or detergent. More: https://t.co/XPZRd7Pmiz. pic.twitter.com/1EhCaYVRAG – CDC (@CDCgov) April 5, 2021

The new data indicates that washing surfaces with soap and water is sufficient, disinfection in cases where there are no scenarios of possible infections is not necessary.

While in public environments such as transportation and others such as offices, both with good ventilation, the recommendations remain the correct use of mask, social distancing, and hand washing.

This may interest you: Do UV lamps serve to disinfect due to Covid-19?

Factors influencing contagion from surfaces

In its latest report, the CDC found based on studies

-The rate of prevalence of infection in the community. -The amount of virus that is expelled (can be substantially reduced with the use of masks) -The deposition of virus particles ejected on surfaces (fomites), affected by air flow and ventilation. -The interaction with environmental factors (for example, heat and evaporation) that cause damage to virus particles in the air and in fomites. -The time between when a surface becomes contaminated and the moment a person touches the surface. -The efficiency of the transfer of virus particles from fomite surfaces to hands and from the hands to the mucous membranes of the face (nose, mouth, eyes). -The dose of virus needed to cause infection through the mucous membrane route.

According to @CDCgov, the risk of getting # COVID19 by touching a contaminated surface is considered low. Follow @CDCgov, State, and local guidelines, including wearing masks, good ventilation, social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning surfaces. https://t.co/XHrvXNCHwW pic.twitter.com/N9jh8T3iEu – US EPA (@EPA) April 5, 2021

Can something go wrong?

Yes. Transmission of the virus that causes Covid-19 can occur through fomites after touching surfaces on which a sick person coughed or sneezed.

But the conditions must be very punctual for an infection to occur in this way.

“Case reports indicate that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted between people by touching surfaces that a sick person has recently coughed or sneezed on. and later touching your mouth, nose, or eyes directly”, Details the updated report.

The latest data prove the CDC right. Based on the data known so far, the chance of SARS-CoV-2 infection through contact with surfaces is less than 1 in 10,000.

This means that by every time a person touches a contaminated surface their risk of contracting the virus it is less than 1 in 10,000 possibilities.

These scenarios are also influenced by factors such as whether the contact occurred indoors or outdoors, as well as weather conditions, both sun and wind, which reduce the possibility of the virus spreading.

Basically contagion through this route involves, as noted by Dr. Joseph Allen, an expert in building security. at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in an interview with The New York Times, “a lot of things go wrong.”

A large amount of fresh infectious viral particles deposited on a surface. That a considerable amount is immediately transferred to a hand. That is hand go immediately to the face: mouth, nose and eyes.

What scenarios are risky?

Although research has shown that the surfactants in some cleaning products remove the “envelope” that allows viruses to adhere to cells, there are some situations with increased risk of contagion from fomites.

The latest CDC report it does recommend the application of constant cleaning and the use of disinfectants in cases where a Covid-19 positive person has remained in a closed place or has been in contact with objects.