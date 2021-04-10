Should We Be Concerned About Early Cherry Blossoms In Japan?

The pandemic did not stop one of Japan’s most entrenched traditions: enjoying cherry blossom season. The Chidorigafuchi moat is located northwest of the Tokyo Imperial Palace, Chidorigafuchi where the early flowering of cherry trees can be seen. (Photo: Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon)

The early flowering of cherry trees is an unexpected phenomenon in Japan that would alert about the regional effects of global warming.

This year, the traditional cherry blossom in Kyoto, Japan, aroused the interest of the local scientific community, as the peak of this biological cycle broke all records.

Early cherry blossom

In 2021, the cherry blossom in Kyoto peaked on March 26, and was the earliest in 1,200 years.

This was revealed by the documented records by Professor of Environmental Science at Osaka Prefectural University, Yasuyuki Aono.

For Aono, there is no doubt that it is a consequence of the effects of climate change on the biological cycle of this species.

In a constant increase in global temperature would lie the explanation that the Japanese academic would give about the early flowering of cherry trees in this region of the world.

“As temperatures rise, the onset of flowering is earlier,” Aono said in an interview with the international agency Reuters.

According to historical records, cherry trees in Kyoto they reached an average peak of flowering in mid-April, so the modification of dates would be significant.

Visitors ride a boat alongside cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Temperature is decisive

The increase in temperature it is, along with the growth of cities, one of the phenomena that propitiate the peak of flowering ahead.

The social effect of this natural process being advanced is by far the least worrying thing, but the real problem lies in the impact this has on entire ecosystems.

Historical records

Professor Yasuyuki Aono has collected records of cherry blossoms in the Kyoto region since 812 AD.

His work has been based on Historical records based on court documents from Imperial Kyoto, as well as other medieval records.

With these data, Aono drew up a climate reconstruction for the average temperature of March in Kyoto.

According to their records, the 2020 measured temperature was one of the highest ever in this area of ​​Japan.

These records are even close to those of 2016, considered the hottest year in the history of the planet according to international information compiled by the World Meteorological Organization, published last January.

The historical data compiled by Aono show that historically the cherry blossom occurs in mid-April, although from the 19th century it began to move towards the beginning of this month.

The Osaka Prefectural University professor noted that flowering has only occurred in late March on “few” occasions in history.

(With information from Reuters)