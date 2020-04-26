“An asteroid will graze the Earth”, “a giant asteroid passes near our planet”, an asteroid “could end civilization” … Regularly, the announcement of the passage of a celestial body near our planet awakens fears of a catastrophic scenario.

The asteroid 1998 OR2, which will pass close to Earth on April 29, has, like its predecessors, raised a wave of questions about the risks run for our planet, quickly denied by NASA, the American space agency. But tens of thousands of bodies cross the Earth’s orbit. If 1998 OR2 is not a danger, what about the others?

2,000 potentially dangerous asteroids

“We have identified 20,000 NEOs approaching relatively close to Earth”, explains to BFMTV.com Sonia Fornasier, lecturer at Paris Diderot University and scientific manager at LESIA (Laboratory for Space Studies and Instrumentation in Astrophysics ). A NEO is an asteroid or comet that orbits the Sun and crosses Earth’s orbit.

Among these NEOs, 2000 identified are considered potentially dangerous, and classified in the category of Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHA). To enter this category, the intersection distance of the body with our orbit must be less than 7.5 million km, and its size must be greater than 140 meters, explains the researcher. With these dimensions “their passage in our atmosphere would not fragment them enough”, and too large bodies could then do major damage.

But “there may be a lot more PHA, we don’t know them all. Among these objects, we are sure that 98% will not impact the Earth in the next hundreds of years. But the risks are all objects we don’t know “, explains to BFMTV.com Antonella Barucci, astronomer of the Paris Observatory – LESIA.

“Beyond 100 meters in diameter, wherever it may fall, it will do damage,” notes astrophysicist Patrick Michel from Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur, Director of Research at BFMTV.com. CNRS. He specifies that below this threshold, these extraterrestrial bodies will largely disintegrate upon arriving in our atmosphere. But their potential for destruction remains high.

“Over a thousand times that of a nuclear bomb”

In 1908, a 40 to 50 meter meteor exploded in the atmosphere, 8000 meters above sea level over Siberia, and “created a shock wave which destroyed the taiga over 2000 km2”, explained in 2012 in Futura Sciences astrophysicist Jean-Pierre Luminet. The energy released by this celestial body was equivalent to “more than a thousand times that of a nuclear bomb,” says Sonia Fornasier.

More recently, on February 15, 2013, the fall of the Chelyabinsk meteorite also caused significant damage. “It’s a 15 to 20 meter meteorite that has disintegrated 20 kilometers above sea level,” above the city of Chelyabinsk (Russia), said Sonia Fornasier. In shock, windows of many buildings were blown open, factory walls fell, and more than 1,000 people were injured.

Among the large asteroids known and currently being monitored, Apophis. Measuring 340 meters in diameter, “it will pass just over 30,000 kilometers from Earth on April 13, 2029 according to our calculations,” explains Sonia Fornasier. Due to its size and its trajectory close to our planet, “it is certainly the most dangerous that we know, it will be visible to the naked eye”, she explains, recalling that it will not have no impact on Earth.

Asteroids under close scrutiny

According to researchers, the most difficult to identify bodies are in fact the smallest, which are also the most numerous. Asteroids do not give off light and reflect it poorly, which makes them difficult to identify, especially when they are small. In addition “they move very quickly, on average at a speed of 10km / second”, explains Sonia Fornasier. Big or small, “we can lose sight of them for months, even years.”

Teams are dedicated to locating and monitoring these potentially dangerous bodies. “Almost one kilometer NEOs have been identified, the goal is currently to identify all those over 140 meters”, explains Patrick Michel.

Researchers “try to characterize as many as possible, even the smallest,” says Antonella Barucci. Beyond the size, the consistency of the asteroids is also important to determine, because “an object of 50 meters and 10 meters do not represent the same danger according to their composition”. An asteroid made of carbon material is lighter than an iron, so their impact will not be the same.

Once an asteroid is discovered, it is closely monitored for several years. “We can thus calculate their orbits with great precision” and make fair estimates on their trajectory relative to the Earth, underlines Antonella Barucci. But monitoring also serves to note a potential change in the trajectory of a body: “It can undergo a gravitational attraction, a collision, something that causes its orbit to change. To observe them, it brings more precision”.

The most dangerous soon deviated from our orbit?

Researchers say, however, that it is very rare for a very large asteroid to hit Earth. A 50 meter body has a probability of hitting us every 1000 years, a 1km body every 500,000 years, a 10km body every 10 million years. “This is of course an average,” says Patrick Michel. The astrophysicist specifies that even when an asteroid touches the Earth, the risk is low that it touches an inhabited area, because a large part of the planet is not populated. But even very limited “there is a risk”, underlines Antonella Barucci.

In an attempt to eliminate the danger of an asteroid colliding with Earth, the Hera mission, led by Patrick Michel, was launched by the European Space Agency, in collaboration with the NASA DART mission. The primary goal of this mission is security: to successfully divert an asteroid from its trajectory.

DART will take care of “colliding with Didymoon in October 2022”, explains the European Space Agency. Didymoon is the name given to a system of two asteroids close to Earth. The impact caused by NASA should cause a change in the orbit of this system. The Hera mission will then intervene in 2026 to recover and analyze the data from this collision, which should ultimately make it possible to develop a planetary defense technique, if a particularly dangerous body threatened the Earth.

But these reconnaissance missions also aim to discover more about asteroids and comets, which could, according to some researchers, “bring to primitive Earth the molecules necessary for the appearance of life”, explains the CNRS in an article. Understanding these objects better also means going back to the source, “understanding how a planet is created, or even understanding how life is created”, underlines Patrick Michel.