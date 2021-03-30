Should Visa use Binance Smart Chain?

Visa recently generated a stir in the crypto world, after announcing that it would be using the Ethereum Blockchain to execute payments made with cryptocurrencies on its platform. Several users quickly noted that the company would do better to use other blockchains faster and with lower fees than ETH. Which prompted Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao to suggest that Visa should use the Binance Smart Chain in the Tweet of the Day:

Visa still not accepting Binance

Little by little, the great financial companies of the world are discovering the crypto market. Launching its own cryptocurrency products to meet the demand of its customers large and small. This is the case of Visa, one of the largest payment companies in the world, which, after flirting for a long time with its entry into the cryptocurrency market, has finally done so directly from the hand of Ethereum.

However, this has occurred at one of the weakest times for the ETH Blockchain. Well, now it faces competition from the Binance Smart Chain, the blockchain sponsored by the Binance exchange, which offers much lower commissions and waiting times than Ethereum.

This is not a minor detail in the financial world, in which double-digit commissions such as those that Ethereum has come to have, can be an impediment to making a transaction. Therefore, it is not surprising that some users criticize Visa’s decision, including Changpeng Zhao who would be suggesting to Visa that it consider using the Binance Smart Chain:

“I wonder if they will discover the BSC later.”

Thus, once again, Changpeng Zhao notes the superiority of the Binance Smart Chain over Ethereum from a technical point of view. Something that Visa could also eventually realize, and lead the company to decide to change its strategy to enter the crypto market. Which, without a doubt, would be well received by the sector of the crypto community that supports the Binance project.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related