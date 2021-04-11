Should those who already have AstraZeneca be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna? Leave them with a dose? The experts respond

The questions about AstraZeneca they continue to grow like a snowball, after the recent changes of criteria of the authorities. Spain decided last Wednesday stop its application in children under 60 years, and the next day extended its use to people up to the age of 69. Without resolving what will happen to whom they already have the first dose on also known as the Oxford vaccine.

AstraZeneca (which has already officially changed its name to Vaxzevria, in an attempt to improve its image) has been the coronavirus vaccine that has raised the most doubts throughout the vaccination campaign that began in January, mainly by the registered thrombosis cases in people in various European countries days after inoculation. On Spain at least two people have died in those circumstances.

Faced with growing uncertainty, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which had already certified the safety of serum on two previous occasions, agreed to do so a third time, and last Wednesday admitted that AstraZeneca may be related to cases of thrombosis, but that is a “very rare” side effect, although he did not recommend at any time stop administering it.

As a result of that report, Spain decided that same day suspend its administration in people under 60 years of age. What left those who had already received the first dose in the air, what to do with them?

The same minister Carolina Darias He could not specify it and pointed out that two options were being considered: leave them with just one dose (which already provides 70% protection) or put a second dose of another vaccine.

“Both are directly absurd “, affirms in an interview with 20 minutes Salvador Macip, Research Physician at the University of Leicester and Professor at the Open University of Catalonia.

Neither to Adelaide Sarukhan, PhD in immunology and scientific writer of the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the laCaixa Foundation, these two possibilities seem right to him. “The option of leaving people with a single dose andIt’s very risky, not a good idea. “

Combine vaccines

Neither scientist believes that the combine vaccines to give problems. But they emphasize that you have to wait for the results of scientific trials that is already in progress.

In early February, UK scientists launched trials to establish the effectiveness of delivering two different vaccines between the first and second doses. More than 800 volunteers participate older than 50 years; some will receive AstraZeneca and then Pfizer BioNTech, and others the other way around.

Previous studies showed in animals a better antibody response with the mixture of doses. But the human results won’t be ready until June.

And although the World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned this Friday that there is still not enough data to use two different vaccines, France has already announced that it will inject a second dose from Pfizer or Moderna to those under 55 who already have AstraZeneca.

“Can’t mix vaccines without first having the results of clinical trials. When we have them we will see if it works or not, but doing it like this, randomly, does not guarantee anything, “says Macip. “You cannot improvise in this way”.

Sarukhan notes that AstraZeneca (from viral vectors) and of Pfizer and Moderna (messenger RNA) they are different, so there is no data on how that combination can interact.

“I think it will work, but there are still some doubts, that’s why clinical trials have to be done,” he insists. “For example, what dose is given first, or what interval is used [es de al menos 12 semanas con AstraZeneca, 28 días con Moderna y 21 días con Pfizer]. It can be done, but always with a little risk because there is no data yet. “

Leave it in a single dose

The two researchers also agree that leaving people with only one dose has risks, because they stay with incomplete protection.

“It is known, and that is why almost all vaccines use two doses, that the first serves to prepare the immune system, give it a first push so that it produces antibodies and T cells capable of recognizing the spike protein of the virus, “explains Sarukhan.

“But it takes a second booster dose so that this response at the level of antibodies is optimal in quality and quantity, “he adds.” So the option of leaving us with a single dose does not seem conceivable to me. “

“Not giving the second dose is absurd,” says Macip, “because you leave one person with incomplete protection, and it is much more dangerous not to be protected against the disease than the minimal risk that there may be with these possible thromboses. “

Continue with AstraZeneca

“What needs to be done, and in fact the European Medicines Agency says so, is to continue vaccinating “, insists the UOC professor. The risks of not doing so are greater than possible thrombosis, there is no excuse for not continuing to vaccinate and not giving the second dose with this vaccine. In the United Kingdom they are going to do it and we will see what the rest of Europe does. Any alternative seems unscientific to me. “

In fact, Macip says that both he and his wife (who is under 55 years old and therefore would be in the group most at risk for possible thrombi) have an appointment for the second dose of AstraZeneca in a week. “We are going to put it very calm.”

According to data from the Ministry of Health, until April 7 there were Spain 2.3 million people with at least one dose of AstraZeneca.

Sarukhan clarifies that they do not underestimate the cases of people who have died after receiving the vaccine, which are “very unfortunate.” but that the evidence indicates that they are “very, very rare”: The risk of thrombosis is estimated at one in 200,000, and that of death is just under one in a million.

Furthermore, in the UK, where the second dose of AstraZeneca has been given to around 5 million people, these cases have been observed mainly after the first dose. However, this area also requires a thorough investigation to certify these observations.

But he insists that the best option for those who already have the first dose of Vaxzevria is to continue with the second. “It is definitely a vaccine with many more benefits than risks “, concludes the ISGlobal researcher.