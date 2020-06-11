Throughout the first 10 seasons of TWD, stories full of graphic aggressions are shown that have left more than one viewer open-mouthed, however, there came a point in season 5 that the scenes became so shocking that the actor Andrew J West thought they would cancel episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’.

It must be remembered that West embodied Gareth, the leader of Terminus, where a group of cannibals resided, which at first provided refuge for the survivors, to later kidnap them and turn them into your dinner. This happened during season 5 when Rick’s group was still looking for a new home after what happened in prison.

Among some of the sequences that are remembered from this narrative arc, it is found when the protagonists are in front of an animal feeder and see how they cut the throat of another survivor spilling several liters of blood, Later Grimes together with his friends, eliminate their captors in a violent way.

These graphic shots not only surprised the fans, but also West, who confessed to the Talk Dead To Me podcast, that all those episodes were quite excessive and believed that AMC was not going to allow them to be broadcast, however, it was quite the opposite:

“I remember filming that scene from the trough at the start of the Season 5 premiere, where my henchmen cross and cut the boys throats. (Greg) Nicotero was directing that episode, and I remember going up to him and saying, ‘ Is this going to air? How much of this are we going to see? And he says, “I don’t know, we’re going to try to get as much as we can.” I remember thinking, “There’s no way. There’s no way that AMC will show everything. this. ‘And they did it, they really did it. “

Although Andrew J West thought they would cancel episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’, he confessed in the same interview that the graphic scenes were not free, since they will start a story of revenge, in addition to portraying the evil of these cannibals: “It seemed that I was preparing what was to come in that plot and a kind of climax of my little bow, it was on the church scene.”

Currently, the series is waiting for season 11, which could go until the end of 2020 or in the worst case scenario in early 2021, because its production was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire industry of the entertainment.