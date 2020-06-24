We have been a few days in which there are many voices that assure that, after the experience in the Adria Tour and the multiple succession of positives by COVID-19, the world of tennis will learn the lesson for the future. At the moment, the future points to August 14, the date when the professional circuit will be reactivated with an ATP 500, three Masters 1000 and two Grand Slams consecutively. And several of these events are ready to be held with the public. Have we really learned anything? Is it worth taking this step knowing the risk that exists? Should professional tennis return in 2020?

As much as we want to have tennis, is it really necessary to put sport and health on the same step? I have it clear: NO. However, having a shot to a team like Break pointIt was only fair to raise the debate in the offices and seek unanimity in the answer. As you can see, it has been impossible.

Diego Jiménez: NO

It seems to me a complete nonsense to try to convey the feeling that everything has happened. The virus is still very active, records are permanently broken in the last weeks of contagions worldwide and all experts agree on a strong wave for September. How can we be considering, in this scenario, playing Roland Garros and above with the public? Health should always take precedence over the economic and what has happened on the Adria Tour is just a demonstration that there is no place for relaxation.

· José Morón: YES

Soccer has shown that a sport can return as long as the appropriate measures are taken. Tennis, for the moment, has only made them show their intentions, but it leaves me cold when it comes to knowing what all the security measures they want to carry out are. I think August is rushing, yes. So I would say to return in September, in Europe, with extreme measures and guaranteeing the safety of all. Of course, without an audience. I understand that it is a great source of income, but bringing an audience to a venue right now is too high a risk.

Alejandro Arroyo: NO

My ‘no’ is not resounding, I think it should be conditioned. I don’t think a Grand Slam, with men and women, such big pictures and in New York City is the best setting to return to. Now we add what has happened on the Adria Tour, which has nothing to do in terms of protocol and measures with the US Open but which shows what a positive single would mean in the middle of the tournament. Just because of what this case might suppose, I think that it is not the time or place, yet, to start competing. And of course, I think that if the US Open goes well, I hope that tennis does not trust itself and begins to open its doors to the public. The Adria Tour does not have any history or prestige to protect, so Djokovic and the Serbian and Croatian authorities take the sticks, but what if there are several positives at Roland Garros with an audience in the stands? The responsibility, and we would see what kind, not only in terms of mere reputation, would lie with Roland Garros, the ATP, the ITF and the WTA. In other words, tennis would be putting its value as a sport at stake.

Carlos Molins: YES

What happened on the Adria Tour has been nonsense, I think we all agree on that. I think that tennis, like other sports, would have to return, but always with conditions where the safety of tennis players and other people who make up a tournament are guaranteed. Soccer or basketball have returned and are the disciplines where there are the most contacts, why shouldn’t tennis return? Take advantage also that tournaments should be played in places where the virus seems to be more controlled. There is no point in playing the ATP 250 in Sao Paulo now, seeing how Brazil is doing right now with the COVID-19. Same situation for the United States. All this, obviously, playing without an audience. Let what happened on the Adria Tour serve as an example of what cannot be done during the celebration of a tennis tournament.

Carlos Coll: NO

Dress me slowly, I’m in a hurry. In any area of ​​life, things are either done well or not done; the fact of resuming the professional circuit with a chaotic calendar configuration, putting shoehorn tournaments on dates that do not touch and with the celebration of some championships without the presence of the public due to the pandemic, is an unequivocal sign that something is not happening as it should. Naturally, all lovers of this sport want to attend the return to the slopes of the best rackets in the world as soon as possible, but not at any price. The climate of uncertainty that is breathed globally and the few guarantees that are perceived in the celebration of events of any kind, make it irresponsible to give the green light to the return of tennis to the highest level.

· Carlos Navarro: YES

The Adria Tour is the perfect example of how not to do things, despite the fact that its intention was positive. The players did not receive daily tests, the positive was followed by a feeling of absolute chaos … the ATP needs to take extreme security measures so that this does not happen, that is, mine is a yes with nuances. Nuances that are my concern for a security protocol that covers all possible scenarios. The possibility of playing with the public seems crazy to me, but tennis has to come back minimizing the possibility of contagions, giving players income and following the measures that sports such as soccer or basketball have already put in place. If the governing bodies are really involved, tennis can return safely, but it will require a collective effort and a commitment from the players never seen before. And whoever breaks it, if it starts, should receive a forceful sanction.

Ayrton Aguirre: NO

Beyond a significant drop in cases of COVID-19 infections in European lands, the battle against the virus has not yet been won. In fact, quite the opposite: every day the positives are on the rise if all corners of the planet are taken into account. And precisely tennis, unlike other sports such as soccer or basketball, is characterized by the holding of tournaments in several countries and not by the layout of an extensive calendar in a single city. Although the world of tennis – from the players to the press – needs a return to activity, we must be aware that not all tennis players currently live the same reality. While some Europeans already have a few kilometers to play, other South Americans (the Argentines, for example) still cannot jump onto the track to return to practice. In addition, it is necessary that the protocols so strict that they were proposed for the big events can also be extended to the Challenger circuit and the Futures, since tennis is built with everyone. In this sense, taking care of the health of athletes must be above all.

· Rubén Pérez: YES

It is not the most logical or the most popular answer possibly at the moment taking into account everything that happened on the Adria Tour. In any case, I think, from my humble opinion, that tennis deserves to return as other sports have done. The calendar has already been seriously touched in this 2020, but you can still rescue something until the end of the season and be able to say that tennis has returned. Of course, behind closed doors and with the strictest security measures, which have been conspicuous by their absence in the tournament organized by Novak Djokovic and which has had unfortunate consequences. Professionals in the world of racket need to get back to activity and fans need to enjoy the best tennis. Being cautious and careful with all the details we can make this sport to be disputed again and not be ‘confined’ during all that remains of 2020.

And what do you think? Should tennis return or is it better to wait?