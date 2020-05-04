Children, especially small ones, appear to be one of the groups whose health is least affected by the new coronavirus. And yet, they may be among those that will most feel their effects in the long run, over the years. The reason is that the socio-economic stress and unpredictability of the current pandemic has the potential to erode its biological system in such a way that it increases the future incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems and mental health problems.

Photo: EPA / BBC News Brasil

Who explains this is the American researcher Philip Fisher, director of the Center for Translational Neuroscience at the University of Oregon (USA), where he studies ways to mitigate the effects of adversities experienced in the first years of life. Fisher is also a senior member of the Harvard University Child Development Center.

“This experience is obviously putting an enormous amount of additional stress on children, on their parents and on the relationship between the two. We heard this not only from more vulnerable families, but also from families that have more resources. The unknown, in itself, it’s stressful for everyone, “Fisher tells BBC News Brasil.

Our biological stress response system is well prepared to deal with short periods, but little adapted to long periods or those that are as unknown as the current one, continues Fisher. “We are not biologically well prepared for periods that require a chronic activation of this system. And what we see happening is wear and tear on the body, including physical and mental well-being. (…) Our body feels that it has to stay level high alert all the time. “

In children, whose biological system is still immature, this can lead to toxic stress, which causes chemical changes in the body and triggers the long-term health problems mentioned above.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

‘Parents have to take care of themselves’

In the face of circumstances as difficult as those for families around the world today, what can be done to mitigate the effects on children?

A first way to minimize child stress is for families to be able to create some kind of routine of their own, within the current limitations (and without being overcharged). That’s because, as circumstances become more predictable, children are able to organize themselves internally around them and increase their resilience, reducing the activation of the stress system, says Fisher.

“I also think that parents need to take care of themselves. Many are forgetting that. You can not only focus on stressful things, just work and take care of children all the time. Your well-being also influences the well-being of children. children “, continues the researcher.

“In so many conversations I have with parents, they say they feel guilty, because they are doing things that they didn’t allow before, like letting their kids use electronic devices any longer. But it’s okay to do that now. We should be kind to us. themselves, in addition to being kind to others. ” This means having some time alone and sharing childcare if possible.

Fisher also argues that people feel comfortable telling coworkers that they will need breaks from work and virtual meetings to meet the immediate needs of children, especially young children – who will have a harder time understanding why their parents are going through hours before a screen working, without paying attention to them.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“Serving children in the short term can have an impact in the long run. The chance that they will be vying for your attention or being in need will be less. See the call for attention as a call that you need to hear and return – acknowledge their presence and validate your feelings, even if you just say ‘I see you are frustrated that mommy or daddy is on the phone’ – you tend to stop (tantrums) and make a big difference. “

Research shows more stressed families and children, more agitated

Finally, there is the impact of something that is not always under the control of families: community support and cooperation networks, even if virtual at this time.

“There are studies showing this at the time of the Ebola epidemic (in West Africa). The African countries that had more connected communities were those that had communities that recovered their well-being more quickly. In the most isolated communities, the difficulties ( pandemic) lasted longer, “explains Fisher.

For this reason, Fisher is part of a team that is sending questionnaires to quarantined American families to understand what their most urgent needs will be and what services can help them.

In the first week, preliminary results from 150 families indicate that they saw their stress level increase considerably. In the questionnaire, a minority said that their children were agitated and sly before the pandemic. Now, with children confined at home, without going to school and under more stressful circumstances, most respondents said the children were more agitated and sly.

Photo: EPA / BBC News Brasil

One of the objectives of the research is to create a statistical base that helps researchers to map the impacts of the pandemic on families – the originality of the current situation makes it difficult to draw parallels with other previous tragic situations. The most likely, Fisher believes, is that the pandemic will cause effects similar to those experienced by populations in extreme situations, such as refugees or victims of prolonged periods of hunger.

“Since we haven’t been through anything like this before, we don’t know exactly how this type of event will affect children and their well-being,” explains Fisher. “We have experiences that serve as a reference, such as natural disasters, prolonged food shortages and wars that cause displacement of people, but never before on a global scale.”

In these situations, even when the event itself ends – when the conflict ends, for example – the long-term effects persist in children, because their stress system has spent so much time activated that they have difficulties in readjusting to normality.

And from this derives the importance of children having present and responsive adults around them, who can minimize this impact and prevent stress from exceeding the tolerable limits by the body.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“Even early childhood teachers are very concerned with how the return to school will be – how much the children will have changed, what needs they will have in the face of what they may have gone through, having lived with parents who may be saddened by the loss of people or stressed by losing income, “points out Fisher.

“There are so many ways that this pandemic affects the fabric of our well-being. We have to be aware that the effect can be long-term for everyone. (…) And children are not the ones who are getting sicker now, but , in many ways, are the most vulnerable to everything related to the pandemic – because they have no control over their circumstances and because they may have to deal with the consequences longer than everyone else. “

Fisher hopes that the extreme situation we live in today will serve to support long-term changes in the support structures offered to families with children and in the availability of affordable and quality child care for all – deficits found both in the USA and in Brazil.

“If we focus on that now and think about how to make changes, things can get better, instead of just getting back to the stage they were before the pandemic.”

