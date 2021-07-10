Should pregnant women get vaccinated against Covid-19?

07/10/2021 at 12:00 CEST

When all the autonomous communities are already vaccinating those under 40 years of age, it is also the turn of pregnant women or those who plan to be pregnant, since the criterion that prevails is that of age.

“At first, pregnant women were excluded from vaccination against COVID19, because there were no scientific studies to support it. However, with the passage of time and the advancement of scientific evidence, the first thing we must be clear about is that messenger RNA vaccines, which are the ones that have been analyzed in this group, they are safe and effective also for pregnant women, so nurses and midwives should recommend vaccination to patients in their consultations, both during pregnancy and breastfeeding “, highlights Florentino Pérez Raya, president of the General Council of Diseasesestuary.

In this same line, José Antonio Forcada, president of the Nursing and Vaccine Association (ANENVAC) recalls that with this vaccine “we are protecting women from the risks derived from becoming infected with coronavirus during pregnancy, thus preventing it from becoming a risky pregnancy. If it is infected during pregnancy, it has a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, but also of premature delivery, pre-eclampsia and thrombi “, he emphasizes.

In fact, Montserrat Angulo, midwife member of the CGERemember that «especially if it is in the third trimester, the scientific evidence tells us that there is a greater risk of the baby arriving early, having a preterm delivery. If she is vaccinated, she will pass immunity to her baby, which will protect her against COVID-19 at birth. For this reason, what is being recommended is vaccination.

The vaccine does not harm lactation or fertility treatments

The midwife Montserrat Angulo stresses that “according to the latest available evidence, what we know is that it is not necessary to postpone any type of fertility or in vitro fertilization treatment, or to wait any time to seek pregnancy. The vaccine neither causes infertility nor increases the risk of miscarriage. ‘

The only precaution in case the woman is subjected to this type of treatment “is to avoid vaccination three days before and after undergoing an oocyte retrieval, embryo transfer or insemination” explains Angulo.

This exception has nothing to do with any vaccination problem, it is simply a way of being able to “better monitor the possible side effects of the treatment,” the midwife emphasizes.

Nor does it involve any type of inconvenience with breastfeeding, rather the opposite, since “through breast milk, the immunity acquired by the mother is transmitted to the baby,” emphasizes the midwife of the CGE.

What do I need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine?

From the General Council of Nursing They have prepared a document in order to clarify all the doubts and questions that women of childbearing age, pregnant or undergoing fertility treatment may be asking.

General issues

Pregnant women can be vaccinated from week 21, depending on their age and clinical risk. The vaccines indicated for them are messenger RNA vaccines, that is, Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. A pre-vaccination pregnancy test is not necessary . Side effects are the same as for the rest of the population. The vaccine in the third trimester enables the transmission of antibodies to the baby. If the Covid-19 has passed, it will be necessary to wait 6 months to receive the vaccine and only You will receive a dose Remember that pregnant women are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 and of having preterm delivery, preeclampsia and thrombi.

Before pregnancy

Scientific evidence indicates that coronavirus vaccines do NOT cause infertility in women or men, and there is no evidence that they increase your chances of miscarriage if you get vaccinated.

Lactation

Vaccinated mothers may have protective antibodies in breast milk. The level of protection that milk might give babies is not yet known. No elements of the vaccine have been found in breast milk.

Fertility treatments

There is no reason to postpone them due to vaccination, it is advisable to avoid vaccination for 3 days before or after oocyte retrieval, embryo transfer or insemination.

In any case, Nursing professionals remember that the final decision must be made by the mother.

But in case of doubt, they recommend that you assess with your midwife or with the reference health professional who controls your pregnancy and your level of risk of exposure, since it is not the same to be teleworking than serving the public.

They must also take into account all the risks of contracting the disease to both mother and baby, as well as the already known benefits of vaccination and the growing evidence of the safety of the vaccine in pregnancy.