The directions between MLS and Liga MX are very large and it is preferable to see them compete in International Cups | Elsa / .
For years MLS has been criticized by soccer connoisseurs. Claiming that the level does not reach other leagues in Europe or South America. However, in the United States they have known how to grow and improve over the years.
One of the recent conversations has been whether MLS should unite with Liga MX and make a showier and more powerful tournament that competes against the major leagues in South America.
I definitely don’t think it’s a good experiment. In both, the economic factor has played an important role and yielding profits would not be a viable path.
David Beckham’s arrival with Inter Miami has given MLS another perspective and in recent years, many players have expressed themselves with pleasure at the level the tournament has been taking.
Montagliani says he thinks MLS and Liga MX have “other priorities” than a superleague right now and reveals that the Champions League will be expanded – more teams from the USA and Mexico as well as other leagues. Could open up a #CanPL spot … https://t.co/zZq8vOdiGa
– Oliver Platt (@plattoli) May 6, 2020
Is there talent? Carlos Vela, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Josef Martínez to name a few. And before the engrammed Americans saw Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Villa.
I see soccer reaching the mlb and nhl, you see you feel and it shows in this country, colin cowherd always says it, from 35 onwards is the 3rd sport. Imagine the Mx / Mls league with the MLB money? I would exploit this, in my opinion, if it will happen, hopefully.
– Pako Cheda (@hinchasligamx) May 6, 2020
MLS doesn’t need to be showy. His talent is already reaching the great players in the world and soon on his own he will compete at the same level with other leagues, be they South American or from any other area.