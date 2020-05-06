The directions between MLS and Liga MX are very large and it is preferable to see them compete in International Cups | Elsa / .

For years MLS has been criticized by soccer connoisseurs. Claiming that the level does not reach other leagues in Europe or South America. However, in the United States they have known how to grow and improve over the years.

One of the recent conversations has been whether MLS should unite with Liga MX and make a showier and more powerful tournament that competes against the major leagues in South America.

I definitely don’t think it’s a good experiment. In both, the economic factor has played an important role and yielding profits would not be a viable path.

David Beckham’s arrival with Inter Miami has given MLS another perspective and in recent years, many players have expressed themselves with pleasure at the level the tournament has been taking.

Is there talent? Carlos Vela, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Josef Martínez to name a few. And before the engrammed Americans saw Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Villa.

MLS doesn’t need to be showy. His talent is already reaching the great players in the world and soon on his own he will compete at the same level with other leagues, be they South American or from any other area.