This week will mark 10 years of one of the most remembered sentences in MLB history, the one that robbed Venezuelan Armando Galarraga of a perfect game.
Galarraga was pitching for the Detroit Tigers back then and what set him apart from glory was a wrong standing still sentence from first base umpire Jim Joyce. Everyone protested but remained firm in their decision. It was the only hit of the game, which ended up being a blanking of an unstoppable. After the game, Joyce reviewed the video and realized that she had made a mistake.
Since then, the controversy has not ended.
Tonight marks 10 years of the Perfect Game of 28 outs that Armando Galarraga, right pitcher for the @tigers, signed against the @Indians.
The debate was recently reopened when Galarraga said in an interview that perhaps the MLB should consider reversing the decision and giving it its perfect game. Then he retracted it, saying it was more a thought out loud than a request.
Still, the topic was back on the table. Should MLB reverse that sentence or should everything stay as is?
Beyond a romantic idea of justice, nothing should be reversed. First, because as Galarraga himself admits, that gave him more resonance (although later his career fell apart).
Second, because it would set a dangerous precedent and many would like to receive the same. Mistakes are part of the game and you have to accept it. The opposite would be a storm of revised sentences that will not improve the sport at all.
Armando Galarraga has not requested that his perfect game be validated. This is how he made it known to @ eduardopino18 and us. What they are saying is False. He only spoke that if they were to change the decision they would do so while still alive. Good afternoon.
Finally, Galarraga gave a much more powerful argument: It allowed him to carry a message that goes beyond baseball.
“Joyce and I support each other. And that’s why the story is bigger than a perfect game. “
It was a hard time for both protagonists and will remain in baseball history, but the decision should not be reversed.