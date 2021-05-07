Should Miguel Cabrera worry after Albert Pujols is released?

After the case of Albert pujols, who was left free For the Angels of Anaheim, a very serious question arises. ¿Miguel Cabrera should be concerned in the MLB?

The Venezuelan who still has two years of contract in the Big leagues With the Detroit Tigers, he’s having one of his worst streaks of his career on the stick.

Until yesterday, May 6, he had a 26-0 slump, the previous one in the 2003 season being only 23-0 and it was in his rookie season with the Miami Marlins in the MLB.

Cabrera 37-year-old, could be a victim of the same case of Albert pujols that, despite being a legend of the Big leagues, is currently unemployed.

The Baseball Derby portal uploaded a post dedicated to Miguel Cabrera, who could be one of the other players left free in the big tent. However, not all organizations think alike, but it is proven that this sport is also a business.

What do you say, should you worry Miguel Cabrera after the case of Albert pujols?

From here, we believe that the Creole is going to recover from his slump.