Should medications be stopped before getting vaccinations?

(CNN Spanish) – This week, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers questions from our audience, including several questions about vaccines against covid-19.

Specifically, Dr. Huerta solves questions about mixing different vaccines, being inoculated with pre-existing diseases and about the antibodies generated after overcoming the disease.

Recurring questions about the vaccine

The Covid-19 Vaccine Mix

Again, dozens of listeners ask the same question which is whether it is possible to mix different types of vaccines. For example, some say they got vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Cansino, AstraZeneca, the Sputnik V vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson, and they want to know if they can now get vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna.

This is our answer:

As we heard in the May 19 and June 2 episodes, the only scientific studies published on combination vaccines are those from AstraZeneca and Pfizer. British, Spanish and German studies have shown that these two can be combined.

With regard to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, while the CDC in the United States considers that they are not interchangeable, Canada is the country that does. That is, in that country, you can start with one vaccine and end with the other.

With regard to the combination of the other vaccines, there are no scientific studies that have studied the safety of their combination, so unfortunately we cannot give any advice and the person doing so must do so at their own risk.

Pre-existing diseases

Another very frequent question is the one that refers to the convenience of getting vaccinated for those with various diseases, such as asthma, autoimmune diseases, cancer, arthritis, organ transplant recipients, among others.

This is our answer:

The idea is that, so far, no disease contraindicates the vaccine, that is, those people who suffer from some type of disease can be vaccinated without problems.

Furthermore, it is important to understand that many of these diseases can predispose the person who becomes infected with the virus and develops covid-19, to be more likely to become complicated, so vaccination against covid-19 can protect them, by prevent her from becoming seriously ill.

Obviously, the last word is up to the GP, who must give permission for the vaccination.

Medications and other illnesses

This week, many people have asked if they should stop or continue the medications they are using before getting vaccinated.

This is our answer:

The recommendation is that people should continue taking -before and after vaccination- their medications for high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, or any other ailment. In other words, they should not suspend them.

This week too, many people ask how long after having suffered the disease, they should get vaccinated.

This is our answer:

Although the recommendations change according to the country, in general, the concept is that the natural immunity provided by the disease lasts for at least 3 months, so a person could wait until then to get vaccinated.

In the United States, for example, the CDC says they can get vaccinated at any time, but they could wait until day 90 to do so.

Other questions about the covid-19 vaccine

@drhuerta greetings dr. Vegetable plot. Is it true that those who have had covid 19 should only receive one dose of vaccine? – Gabriel Castillo Garces (@_Gsiete) June 19, 2021

Hi Gabriel, as we saw in the March 22 episode, a study showed that the antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine in a person who had the disease are very intense and did not increase substantively after the second dose.

That suggested that a single dose would be enough, however, to our knowledge, only Panama is the country that has that recommendation. You must follow the regulations of the country where you live.

@drhuerta my query is about the efficacy of the Astrazeneca vaccine with all variants of the covid – Blue (@azulnebas) June 19, 2021

Good question Blue. So far it seems to work better against the alpha variant (originally discovered in the UK) than the beta variant (discovered in South Africa), so South Africa stopped the launch of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Regarding the delta variant, discovered in India, a recent study showed an effectiveness of 92% of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing the hospitalization of infected people.

Meanwhile, scientists continue to study whether the vaccine can prevent serious illness and death in people infected with this variant.

Good Morning…

The two doses of Sinovac and the two doses of Sputnik could be placed… of course respecting the interval between doses… ??? – RAUL GORR8TGUI®️ 🇻🇪🇻🇪 (@rajozgui) June 19, 2021

Hello Raul. So far there is no study that justifies getting vaccinated twice, neither with the same nor with different vaccines.

@DrHuerta. In the Dominican Republic and other Latin Americans, the majority vaccinated with Sinovac. Do you have some data to share? – GBB (@BritoBloise) June 19, 2021

The vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac is called CoronaVac and is one of those approved by the World Health Organization. As we heard in the June 3 episode, the CoronaVac vaccine, which had been widely discussed as being only 51% effective in preventing the disease in a previous study in Brazil and 67% in Chile and Indonesia, has almost 100 % effective in preventing serious illness and death.

@drhuerta hello good evening a question I have a person who is sick with basculitis she can be vaccinated against cobit19 – Cesar Alejandro Ojeda Burgos (@ CesarAl84338840) June 19, 2021

Hello, Cesar, of course I do. There is no contraindication for a person suffering from inflammation of the blood vessels to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

What is known about the Medicago_Glaxo vaccine, regarding safety and efficacy? – Misik (@ Misik4) June 18, 2021

Good question Misik. Recently, the Canadian laboratory Medicago announced that the vaccine it is developing in partnership with the GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) laboratory has begun a phase 3 study of its vaccine in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Brazil. This means that we do not yet have firm data about its efficacy and safety.

However, this vaccine uses a very different technological platform than the ones that are being used. It uses the tobacco plant to produce proteins from the spike of the virus, which is mixed with a substance called adjuvant, which intensely stimulates the defense system. The vaccine requires two doses, with a 3-week interval between them and so far it is known that it produces 10 times more neutralizing antibodies than the natural disease.

@drhuerta Dr good afternoon the question gave me coronavirus and tells us that we have defenses for 1 year, those defenses include the new strain of coronavirus delta – Franklin Garcia (@FrankRaulGarcia) June 18, 2021

Good question Franklin. We have not seen studies that describe the frequency of delta variant infections in people who have had COVID-19. What has been seen is that previously vaccinated people can become infected with the delta variant and even hospitalized.

For example, in the UK, out of 806 hospitalized for COVID-19, 527 were unvaccinated, 135 after the first dose and only 84 had received two doses of the vaccine.

@drhuerta Doc good morning, I have a question, my wife gave birth yesterday, June 18, 2021, they gave her the 1 dose of the pfizer vaccine, being pregnant on May 28, 2021, the second dose of ion vaccine begins next week, Can you get vaccinated or do you have to wait? – ivan soto (@ sotoivanm7) June 18, 2021

Hi Ivan, congratulations on the birth of your baby. Of course, your wife can get the second dose while breastfeeding the little one. The CDC recommends that breastfeeding women can receive their vaccine, having shown that neutralizing antibodies can pass through the milk to the baby.

@drhuerta I am an older adult, 74 https://t.co/khpS86sh70 vaccinated with the Sinovac-China vaccine My wife and son had very mild Covic and have already been discharged. They gave me a covic test and I came back positive. Can I infect someone ?????? – JORGE LA ROTTA (@ JORGELAROTTA1) June 18, 2021

Hello Jorge, that is a question that, for the Sinovac vaccine, there is still no answer that we know of. With those of Pfizer and Moderna, according to the CDC of the United States, the possibility of contagion being infected after being vaccinated, is little.

@drhuerta for a pregnant woman is the sinovac vaccine safe? Or is it more prudent to look for the pfyzer? – Andre (@ AndreA85m) June 18, 2021

Hi André, WHO recommends that the Sinovac vaccine be given to pregnant women.

Hello ,, good evening ,, I read your article in cnn ,, my question is ,, how many days after the first dose of astra zeneca is already one protected ??? – LETICIA MUÑOZ (@ LEMUZ64) June 18, 2021

Hi Leticia, in general, the antigen that needs two doses provides partial protection two weeks after the first dose.

@drhuerta Hello Dr.Huerta, from Lima … Please, a 57-year-old person bitten by a dog that has received 3 doses of rabies vaccine … can he get vaccinated against Covid? answers, THANK YOU !!! – monica de guerrero (@monicadeguerrer) June 18, 2021

Hi Monica, in general, the covid-19 vaccine should be given two weeks after receiving any other vaccines.

@drhuerta, what do you think about vaccination against Covid-19 for pregnant women? If the answer is yes, from what week of gestation could it be vaccinated? – AndreaFlores (@ Andeliz87) June 17, 2021

Hi Andrea, of course I do. According to the CDC of the United States and the American Academy of Obstetrics and Gynecology, pregnant women can be vaccinated and with respect to the moment, the guidelines say that the vaccine must be offered to the woman at any time of her gestation.

@drhuerta dear doctor, I received the second dose of Pfizer.

He gave me gout the next day and took 1 mg of colchicine. Will I have any affectation?

Is the vaccine related to gout?

Can I take colchicine and / or allopurinol?

What should I do? Thousands of thanks. 🙇‍♂️ – ALEXX CDV (@CdvAlexx) June 20, 2021

Hi Alex, I assume you have already consulted with your doctor, who has confirmed that what you have is a gout attack. If that is so, you should keep taking your medications, and I don’t think the vaccine will affect the course of your illness.

Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

Send me your questions on Twitter, we will try to answer them in our next episodes. You can find me at @DrHuerta.

