Should Investors Be Concerned About Trump’s Covid-19 Positive?

The positive in Covid-19 of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his wife Melania, had an immediate effect on the markets globally. In a matter of minutes, stocks around the world plummeted to 2%. Undoubtedly the news increases the uncertainty in the US electoral campaign and, therefore, we have wondered how concerned investors should be. We spoke to the experts at Aberdeen SI, AXA IM and Schroders.

How will Trump’s positive in Covid-19 impact the markets?

Stephanie Kelly, Political Economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments

Regarding the possible impacts on the race, Although Boris Johnson experienced a certain rally when he was seriously ill, it is unclear how it will affect Trump’s career., given that their electoral base is more skeptical about Covid-19 than others.

Other questions that arise are who might have been infected. Given the meetings and discussions, those people could include Mnuchin, Pelosi, Biden, Meadows, members of Congress, and others. The list of potential infected is long, but it is clear that Biden is the most relevant for the elections. They debated at a social distance, but there is still a risk.

Debates will be called into question, including that of the vice presidents next week depending on whether Pence has been exposed or not. Much of the impact will depend on Trump’s symptoms and how his base reacts..

All this uncertainty is what we are already seeing in the movements of the stock market in the pre-opening of the US. This situation raises many questions about how the race unfolds, but only time will tell how voters react to the news, which will be the ones that affect the race and therefore asset prices.

Chris Iggo, CIO Core Investments at AXA IM

The symbolism of President Trump testing positive for coronavirus will not go unnoticed by markets and economists. With little confidence that infection rates are dropping, one reaction could be that economic behavior becomes more restrictive again. We may have to refocus on high-frequency mobility data to get a clue of where economies are going in the race towards the end of the year. Just as important is the uncertainty it brings to the United States elections and everything else that follows from that.

The news that President Trump and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 the sense of short-term uncertainty surrounding the political situation in the US has increased.. After last week’s reports on the President’s fiscal affairs, some are of the opinion that re-election is even more unlikely now. However, it will be important to see what opinion polls say. The campaign will be clearly affected as the President will not be able to appear in person at debates or rallies. However, when it comes to health, maybe I use more Twitter. At this moment the world does not know if the President is suffering from any of the symptoms of COVID-19 but he has opened many potential scenarios, just a month before the elections. It goes without saying that the volatility of the markets is likely to increase as the probabilities of different outcomes fluctuate. Many things – from US-China relations, post-election fiscal policy, America’s relationship with world institutions, trade, progress on climate change, social cohesion in America – depend on how a man of 74 years of contracting a virus that has claimed more than a million lives worldwide this year. Even with a full recovery, the news has changed the dynamics of the elections, it could change the way some intend to vote and how they are reflected in the nature of the current Administration and its legacy.

Johanna Kyrklund, Group Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Multi-Asset Investing at Schroders

Markets have a tendency to overreact to the daily news around the elections, as seen after the news of President Trump’s Covid-19 contagion. For investors, this short-term volatility can cause nervousness, but the best response at times like these is often to control and do nothing. Political trends, which have serious investment implications, tend to unfold over months and years, the rest is just noise. So, While the US elections are clearly a major political event, in economic and investment terms, this news is a secondary event compared to the pandemic..

Piya Sachdeva, Schroders economist

The election is just a few weeks away, and Trump now needs to isolate himself. This could well impact his ability or – at least – the effectiveness of his campaign and also calls into question the second presidential debate. As this comes at a time when polls and bookmakers show that Biden could lose, this could potentially help the Democratic nominee. It also introduces new scenarios. For example, what if this significantly impacts Trump’s short-term health? Or could Trump use his illness as an excuse to challenge the election result? Several uncertainties surround these elections. It’s a pretty close race; we do not know exactly when we will get the result and it could be challenged in some way

Sean Markowicz, Head of Strategy, Studies and Analysis at Schroders

Unless there is a serious deterioration in Trump’s (or Biden’s) health, this is unlikely to have a significant impact on the outcome of the US election. Presidential debates rarely change voters’ preferences. And this time it should be no different The negative market reaction can be interpreted as a sign that the odds of Biden winning the election have increased.. On average, stock prices have fallen 2.7% in the last three months before the elections when the political party in power has lost, but have risen 6.5% if the party in power has won. (see graphic below). With US equities rising only 3.3% so far, investors generally seem to still feel unsure about which political party is most likely to win (although Friday’s sharp decline will have detracted from the figure).

Nevertheless, Investors should not assume that a Biden win would be unequivocally bad for the markets.. For example, according to our analyzes, the difference in long-term US equity returns under Democratic versus Republican presidents was zero. So party affiliation is not irrelevant, but its importance is often exaggerated. After all, presidents do not serve in a vacuum and there are many other factors that can influence markets such as valuations, interest rates, inflation, and oil prices, among other things.