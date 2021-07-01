Should Conor McGregor change teams? Artem Lobov responds

Conor McGregor has reached the pinnacle of mixed martial arts with the SBG Ireland team and nothing indicates that he plans to change him like other fighters do to focus his future in a different way. But there are those who point out that maybe he should do it to be world champion again three years after losing the title.

Does Artem Lobov agree with this premise? Speaking to BJPENN.com’s Just Scrap Radio, the Irishman’s fighter and friend makes it clear that no: “He will never leave you, he’s a loyal guy. But wait guys You mean leaving the coach who helped you become the first two-division world champion?«.

Lobov continues: “Are you referring to that coach? The coach who helped him achieve something that no one had achieved before. Is that the coach you want him to leave? Yes, this is a fucking difficult game, of course. Conor might not always be as committed as he should be, he wasn’t training as hard as he should.

“We know what the problems are. It has nothing to do with coaches. Now he’s engaged again, training all the time and with the right people. John Kavanagh knows your every move. If I had to change coaches, I would not fight for two years. It takes two years to really understand the coach«, Adds Lobov.

Artem Lobov further confirms that he was not training with Conor McGregor due to “The Notorious” set up camp in Dubai because it was the easiest because of all the restrictions. But at the same time he is clear that he will beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

