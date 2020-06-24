For parents who can afford it, companies are offering cutting-edge technology courses. But are they worth it?

Education is very much on the minds of many parents, particularly if, in times of coronavirus, they have had to deal with home classes.

But what topics should young people study that can help them prepare for the future?

Several parents enrolled their children in The Knowledge Society, TKS (something like the Knowledge Society), a part-time school for teens, which gives them the opportunity to learn things not taught in a traditional school.

“In my regular school we don’t talk about cryptography or quantum computing, they are not in the curriculum, so for years I had to find time to learn these subjects alone,” says Jack McDonald, 15, one of the young people who they are part of the project.

Jack was enrolled by his parents, Tim and Kelly. Before learning about TKS, the teenager was interested in becoming a neurosurgeon.

TKS was recently declared as “One of the schools of the future” by the World Economic Forum, which mainly offers training programs in Artificial Intelligence, among other technology-related programs.

Classes at this school have around 40 students and have sessions twice a week, each lasting three hours.

And it is not a cheap program: the annual registration has a cost that goes from $ 5,000 dollars at $ 8,000 dollars, depending on the city from where it is taken.



McDonald Family Jack’s parents wanted him to learn subjects beyond school classes.

Programs currently offered in various US cities are expected. expand to Latin America in 2021 (Courses are being advanced virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic).

The TKS program focuses on nearly 40 areas, including 3D printing, bionics, wireless electricity, and more. And it can last for three years.

But, Should schools offer areas of specialization so ambitious?

Matthew McKean, director of education for the Conference Board of Canada (the most important independent investigative body in that country), you are not so sure.

“We run the risk of teaching young people to use technologies that may be obsolete by the time they enter the workforce,” said McKean, who added that human skills, such as communicating or building relationships, are more durable and transferable.

“Also, how many people need to learn how to code or program, for example?”.

McKean argues that automation and emerging technologies will only increase the need for a deeper understanding of the human.

“Our research confirms that the future of learning and work it’s social and emotional, not technical. Employers increasingly ask for human skills, such as social and emotional intelligence, collaboration, creativity, intercultural competencies, relationship building, resilience and adaptability, which places new demands on our skill training systems, “said the expert.

For his part, David Shrier, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), indicates that schools like TKS are important to stimulate young people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“A 13-year-old boy learning genetics is a very good starter“He explained. But it must be done without ignoring “the argument that his field of research could be totally different in three or four years.”

“What are you going to do if you don’t have a strong foundation for critical thinking?”



JEREMIE DUPONT Currently TKS operates in Canada and the United States.

One of the founders of TKS, Nadeem Nathoo, points out that his particular system also teaches critical thinking.

And he notes that the courses teach young people how to organize and write their thoughts, as well as how to speak in public.

But he defends the direct study of technical areas.

“If they were not exposed to this type of content or problems in TKS, it would not be realistic to think that they can solve them ”, Nathoo pointed out.

“I think we need to train on the intention of solving technical problems from an early age, showing them that these problems exist and that they have the power to tackle them,” he added.

Now, is this model one that impresses employers in high-tech companies, who have to choose from multiple talented graduates?

Anne Martel, co-founder of Element AI, that adapts Artificial Intelligence to be used in business, believes that a degree in computer literacy and problem solving skills should be the priority for the youngest.

And he thinks that learning about advanced technologies can be a good way to do it.

“When we teach our children about Artificial Intelligence, we teach them a technical language and we lead them into the field of probability and statistics. I think that is incredibly relevant to their future, “he said.



Element AIAnne Martel seeks curiosity, creativity and value.

Although she welcomes the specialized technology courses offered by TKS, she indicates that the ranges of skills to be learned need to be expanded, to include aspects such as curiosity and creativity, which are things that she takes into account when hiring someone. .

The TKS it’s certainly expensive And many outstanding students could expect to excel in their fields without spending all that money.

But Nathoo argues that about half of the students earn paid internships that cover the cost of tuition in less than a year.

And is it really healthy for teens to spend seven days a week studying?

“I think there is a misconception that this is like a sweatshop for children. It’s not like that. They love doing this, ”Nathoo defended.

“There is no pressure on them, But it is a school for people who want to accelerate their trajectory, and we are going to take advantage of its potential. ”

Jack McDonald’s parents say their son spends 15-20 hours a week at his TKS job, adding to his usual school hour load.

It is definitely not a model fit for all children.

But for Jack, it’s “more valuable than all the rest of my education put together“

