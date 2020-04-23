Another Thursday we come with a new episode of Connecting, the Andro4all podcast where we talk about the latest news from Android, applications, mobile devices and technology in general. If last week we were wondering if the new OnePlus 8 Pro could be the best terminal of 2020, Today we have to talk about a small but very powerful mobile device that could make things very difficult for Android.

This is the new iPhone SE from Apple, a smartphone that comes with a rather questionable design but that stores the A13 Bionic processor inside, the same one that mounts the iPhone 11 Pro. That is, despite its size content, we are facing a terminal with an unmatched power for the price it has, of only 399 dollars. Should Android shake?

Should Android fear the arrival of the new iPhone SE? Find out with us in Connecting, episode 51

The arrival of the new iPhone SE has not left anyone indifferent, basically like everything the Cupertino brand does. Some criticize its small screen and large frames. Others praise that Apple has released a terminal with a high-end processor for just $ 399 or 489 euros. The obvious thing is that this new iPhone SE is going to sell bad thing.

Should Android fear the arrival of this powerful but cheap device? Are there Android terminals similar in power and price to this iPhone SE? How many Android users are going to switch from Android to iOS? In today’s Connecting episode we are going to try to solve all these questions.

