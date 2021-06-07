Should Aaron Boone be fired after being swept against the Red Sox?

The Yankees New York fell by sweep against Boston Red Sox in the first series of the 2021 season of the Big leagues between both rivals. The most prominent is the manager Aaron boone, who hangs on a thread to be fired.

The New Yorkers fell for the third day in a row to the Boston Red Sox who remain very close to the top spot in the American League East with a record of 36 wins and 23 losses in the MLB.

The other side of the coin is Yankees, who added a new defeat so that in this way the series against their eternal rivals of the big top lost it by sweep.

Despite the fact that in today’s game it was thought that the New Yorkers had it completely dominated, the Red Sox have been timely and took the victory 6-5 in the Big leagues.

But not everything is there, they say that when a team does not achieve the results, one of the main culprits is the manager, in this case the manager. Yankees it is Aaron boone, who has been singled out since the beginning of the campaign for his poor results.

Currently the Bronx Bombers are in fourth place with a record of 31 wins and 29 losses, 6.5 games behind the first place held by the Tampa Bay Rays.

After being the stingrays the temporary owners of the first place, the comparison arises that as the Yankees, those who are the team with the most expensive payroll in their division are playing bad baseball like the one they have shown and their manager Aaron boone has not shown improvements, on the contrary, Red Sox gave him sweep.

Now, you judge that you are the fanatics. Has time run out for the manager of the Yankees, must be fired?

Follow us on Google News Telegram OR Instagram Or come and talk about beige in our WhatsApp group All the news, rumors and the best major league plays

– Instagram: Carlosgonzalezv_18

– Twitter: Carlosgvera18

Photo: AP.