Aubrey Rose, who achieved the rank of Sergeant First during his four missions in the Army, waves an upside-down United States flag Thursday, May 28, 2020, in front of the Colorado Capitol, in Denver, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis while being guarded by police. (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) – Shots were fired and protesters blocked traffic and smashed vehicle windows during a protest Thursday in downtown Denver over the death of a black man while handcuffed and guarded by police in Minnesota. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, said the shots were fired at a park across from the Capitol. Most of the protesters had already withdrawn from the scene and were marching towards the city center.

Cutler reported that the Capitol had been closed and that everyone inside was safe.

“We just got shot,” tweeted state Rep. Leslie Herod, who was inside the Capitol.

The police do not know if the shots were directed at the protesters.

“We believe the shooting was directed at the Capitol, but at this time we have no correlation to the protest or the protesters,” police spokesman Kurt Barnes told The Denver Post newspaper.

Barnes added that six or seven detonations were recorded and that no one has been arrested.

“I want to beg you all, we’re going to demonstrate, but let’s do it peacefully,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a video posted on Twitter. “Let’s leave the weapons at home.”

Several hundred people had gathered to demand justice after the death of George Floyd, who died Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer restrained him by placing a knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. In a video captured by a passerby, Floyd can be heard saying he couldn’t breathe.

Denver protesters included people carrying banners with the caption “Black Lives Matter” and shouting slogans calling for the departure of racist police.

They marched through the city center, affecting traffic. In aerial footage, the discontents could be seen briefly blocking Interstate 25 in both directions, before reoccupying the downtown streets in front of the Capitol. Police fired tear gas to remove them from the highway, The Denver Post reported.