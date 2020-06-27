The new generation of consoles should bet on shorter games, but this does not mean that the price of the same will be lower. That’s how clear it has been Shawn Layden, ex-president of SIE Worldwide Studios and ex-CEO of CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, who commented in an interview that this will be a necessary movement to face the transition to the new generation of consoles .

As many of our readers will know the development costs of video games have grown exponentially. Shaping a triple-A game for the current generation involves a number of significant expenses that can vary depending on the technology used, and also depend on the amount of content that is included, that is, the duration of each game.

The arrival of new generation consoles will be a major turning point, and will also force developers to assuming production costs that will considerably exceed the current ranges, They are around 80 to 150 million dollars. Developing a new generation game will be more expensive, which is why Shawn Layden believes the games will be shorter.

It is very easy to understand. Launch shorter games while maintaining the current sale price helps reduce expenses, maintains a balanced cost-income ratio in triple-A securities, and prevents us from falling into a model that, according to Layden, it would be unsustainable.

Shorter games to offset costs: where’s the limit?

That is undoubtedly the key question. I agree with Layden, creating a triple A game with motion capture for quality cinematics and first-rate graphics, accompanied by a good optimization and a duration of between 50 and 60 hours it’s not cheap and it also requires a significant effort in terms of time. For example, carrying out such a project can easily consume a minimum of five years.

I wanted to share that information with you so that you understand that the idea of ​​making shorter games is not a simple unfounded rant on the part of Shawn Layden, but something that basically makes a lot of sense. On the other hand we must also take into account that Not all players have the same aspirations or the same needs. In my case, due to the little free time I have, extremely long games end up exhausting me, and yes, I prefer shorter and more intense titles.

Where, then, should the limit be – that is, how long should a triple A game last? The answer may vary depending on the person to which we ask the question, but I think you will all agree with me that a game that lasts less than 5 hours should be considered short, and that the ideal would be, at a minimum, about 10 hours. Well, according to Layden, the most appropriate would be to reduce the duration of the new generation games to 12-15 hours, and the development cycles to three years.

It doesn’t seem like a crazy proposal, in fact I think that it could even be positive without avoiding tedious developments, constant delays and a rise in the price of games, but at the same time I think that it should not lead us to the disappearance of long-running games, since they have their charm and their audience. And you, do you agree with Layden’s stance of releasing shorter games at the same price to offset the higher cost of development?