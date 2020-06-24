After all the details that we saw in the inaugural WWDC Keynote and all the details that we discovered later interesting news and changes are still appearing. In this case we have news in the Shortcuts app, in the U1 chip, in the notifications for alarms and sounds, in the stacks of custom widgets and in the options of the “Back” button.

Shortcuts: More triggers to start automations, organization and app for Apple Watch

The shortcuts app has received several interesting news. The first one that comes to mind is the subtle redesign of the application with brighter colors and a new folder organization of the shortcuts. In addition, Apple has added new triggers to start automations such as Email, Sleep, Messages, Battery level, Close an app and connect or disconnect to the charger.

These changes come after the arrival of sleep monitoring and Apple’s proposal to create a routine of actions in our preparation to go to sleep. So for example we could tell the system that we are going to go to bed after connecting the iPhone to the charger after a specific time of night.

Another great news is the ability to launch shortcuts directly from Apple Watch thanks to its dedicated app. In addition to being able to open the app to start actions, we can assign various complications of our sphere to run directly from the sphere.

U1 chip: When developers access the device’s spatial awareness

Last year Apple introduced the ultra-broadband U1 chip that brings spatial awareness to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. In iOS 13 the functionality of this chip, although we saw it in action in, for example, AirDrop, was little used. Now with iOS 14 Apple has announced that open the U1 chip to developers through the Nearby Interaction framework.

Nearby interaction, meaning “close interaction”, will allow developers know the distance and relative direction between two devices equipped with the U1 chip. It may seem little, but it is very useful information that can lead us to new experiences of use. Apple gives some examples of developments for us to get used to the idea of ​​possibilities:

A taxi or ride-sharing app uses a user’s address to identify, in real time, the relative locations of a driver and a customer.

A game application allows the user to control a paddle with their device and respond to a moving ball on the user’s screen.

A multi-user RA experience places virtual water balloons in the hands of its participants.

Like many other functions on our Apple devices, it will implement the system so that as users we must give apps permission to access this information.

Sound Recognition: Notifications for alarms, ringers and more on the iPhone or iPad screen

While this is a feature we already knew about, now we’ve uncovered a few more details. Sound Recognition allows our iPhone to recognize sounds of fire alarms, sirens, smoke detectors, cats, dogs, appliances, car horns, bells, calls, running water, a baby crying and screaming.

We can access this function from the Accessibility menu and requires the use of 5.5 MB of storage. Apple describes the function in the following terms:

The iPhone / iPad will continually try to hear certain sounds and use the device’s local intelligence to alert you when it is able to recognize them.

As Apple makes explicit, it is a function that does not replace alternative systems:

Sound recognition should not be relied upon in high-risk, emergency, or potentially harmful circumstances, or for guidance.

Widgets: Stacks of smart, custom widgets

The widgets have received many new features in iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur. In addition to the redesign and the possibility of placing them between the different icons on the iPhone, we can create custom stacks. With these stacks, we will create by dragging new widgets on top of existing ones, we can easily switch between different views.

So if we add, for example, a Fitness widget and, later, on top, the Music widget and then the Stock market widget, we can, simply by sliding up and down, place the one that interests us on the screen. As if that were not enough, the system will learn from the use of this widget, so that will automatically change based on location and time of day adapting to our customs.