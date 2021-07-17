Shortages and repression lacerate Cuba

MEXICO CITY.

Without food there is no strength to ask for freedom of expression, but today both are an urgent need in Cuba ”.

This is how a young woman from the island expresses herself after the protests in recent days, the hundreds of detainees, disappeared, raids and repressive actions against those who have raised their voices against the government.

Via WhatsApp, using a VPN (virtual private network) because, despite the fact that the internet has already been restored, social networks are still restricted, María (fictitious name to protect her identity) narrates to Excelsior what lives in Cuba.

The Cuban people have faced great deficiencies for as long as I can remember. People who emigrate do so more for economic than political reasons. The most basic thing, which is food, is sold in a foreign currency that most Cubans do not have, as well as with toiletries.

While in other parts of the world they have other types of concerns, Cubans wake up every day worried about what they are going to eat, something that in the 21st century should not happen ”, he laments.

He assures that discontent is a phenomenon silenced for years. “Cuba has always been in crisis. There were better moments, but everything has gotten worse with the coronavirus, the so-called ‘ordering task’ and the US blockade (which in Cuba we know exists, although the internal blockade may be worse) ”.

The Cuban government attributes the crisis to the economic embargo imposed by the US. But she claims that it is only an excuse from the authorities.

Many people wonder that when the blockade is removed, who or what will be blamed for what goes wrong? “

Faced with the demand for food, three days after the demonstrations broke out, the government agreed to freely import it.

A few years ago the measure of free importation of food and medicine was taken, although it was eliminated after a while. Many remember it and asked the government to do the same in these times of economic and health crisis, why did people have to go out to the streets to make this concession? “

We appreciate the measure, but it is not the solution. There are those who do not have family abroad who can help them … Cubans should be able to go to a store or pharmacy and find even the minimum to live in a dignified way, ”he emphasizes.

María highlights that the protests were peaceful, although she admits that there were acts of vandalism. However, it highlights the repression by the forces of order, “something that has never been seen so openly”, which local news have downplayed.

Given this, he asks Mexicans not to be guided only by the news of official Cuban media and not to support any type of military intervention. “We have to solve our problems ourselves,” he concludes.

UN ASKS TO START DIALOGUE

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, yesterday called for the urgent release of all protesters detained in Cuba and urged dialogue between the communist government and citizens, while calling for the lifting of sanctions against the Caribbean island.

I urge the government to address the protesters’ demands through dialogue, and to fully respect and protect the rights of all people to peaceful assembly and to freedom of opinion and expression, ”Bachelet requested in a statement.

Thousands of people took to the streets on July 11 in 40 cities and towns in Cuba, mired in the worst economic crisis in 30 years. The protests, which continued in certain parts on Monday, left one dead, dozens injured and more than a hundred detained.

Bachelet also reiterated his call “for the lifting of unilateral sectoral sanctions, given their negative impact on human rights, including the right to health.”

The director of the Americas Division of the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), José Miguel Vivanco, denounced the arrest of almost 400 people in Cuba for the mobilizations against the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel, including journalists and activists.

RETURNED TO MEDICAL STAFF

The Mexican Air Force plane that flew to Havana, Cuba, amid the social protests on the island, was carrying back 92 doctors and nurses who supported the care of the covid-19 pandemic in Mexico City. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported.

As you know, we asked Cuba for help to send doctors and nurses when we had the peak of the pandemic, today we are in a different circumstance, we have a better situation because vaccination has advanced a lot in our country, so we returned on the plane from the Mexican Air Force to Cuba a group of approximately 92 doctors and nurses ”.

After participating in the session of the UN Security Council in New York, Ebrard rejected the economic blockade of Cuba.

From Mexico’s point of view, the blockade of that and other countries (…) is causing serious impacts on suffering and humanitarian conditions, ”he said.

