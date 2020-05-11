Against the backdrop of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the real estate sector in Brazil is looking for ways to stay warm. Measures for this purpose, in part, already existed to encourage the resumption of the real estate segment, which since 2015 had been decelerating, and others have recently been taken to reinforce this objective, such as the case of postponing installments of financing.

The six-month grace period offered by the main bank in the real estate sector, which is Caixa Econômica, the financial entity that leads the ranking of real estate financing in Brazil, has been attracting more and more buyers. The advantage is not only for those who want to leave the rent and want to own a property, but it is also for the investor.

Another point that promises to facilitate negotiations is the drop in property prices. Adonias Reis, real estate agent, remembers that this is an important factor for those who were already trying to buy a property, but I was unable to make the purchase. “Even with more affordable properties, many people were looking for a better deal, they wanted to save on the purchase to make other investments, such as improving their own property. Now, due to the crisis, we can say that the owners will be more willing to do this , as well as those interested in buying too. After all, they do not know when they will be able to find good prices again and the trend is up with the resumption of the economy in the coming years. “

Ícaro Torquato, from FCA Imóveis, agrees that there are unique opportunities arising with the crisis. “Unlike the lease, where the consumer will need to pay, with no total suspension of the rent, the purchase of the property provides a six-month breather in the consumer’s pocket. That is, whoever can buy it, will be able to take advantage of these measures in practice and go through the crisis with an achievement so important that it is home ownership “.

The advantages of buying property in the pandemic

According to the experts cited, it can now be a turning point for many families, especially those who were waiting to acquire the property or who had not managed to do it before the crisis because of the inflow or interest on the financing. They are unanimous and point out the advantages in the face of the pandemic:

Low interest

It is a fact that the economy will suffer even more after the coronavirus and that is why the measures of several banks, such as Caixa Econômica Federal, can stop greater losses for our economic system. Caixa’s affordable interest rate is still included in this list of measures to attract more buyers and, consequently, new business. Today, the state bank works on average with interest of 2.95% to 4.95% per year, well below other private banks, which operate on average with a rate above 6% per year. For Ícaro, this further reinforces the issue of opportunity in the crisis. “The tendency is for Caixa to maintain this interest or make changes, considering that the Selic Rate, for example, is also falling. In other words, the moment may even be uncertain, but it is certain that measures will come from the government so that the economy suffers the least impossible “.

Easy entry

Caixa has already adopted some measures to promote the real estate sector and they continue to be valid even in the pandemic, which is the case with the percentage of only 5% of the property’s value. The index is well below that practiced by private banks, which varies from 20% to 30% of the entrance to the house or apartment.

Deferment of installments

Another measure that the state bank has taken, and that should make life easier for those who want to own their own property and get out of rent, is postponing the installments. That is, whoever buys the financed property now, should start paying only 6 months from now.

It is still possible to say that some facilities are still available for those who purchase property with Caixa Econômica Federal, such as the use of FGTS. “FGTS is a type of resource that has always allowed the worker to acquire a property, since the fund was accumulating with working time and only at specific times could it be used, as in the case of the purchase of the property. Now, with negotiations between workers and entrepreneurs, the use of this resource can be a way for those who want to leave the rent, for example “, explains Adonias.

Caixa auction may be even more advantageous

The measures mentioned can be even more advantageous if the buyer chooses to close a deal with auction properties. Houses, apartments, farms and land can be found with discounts of up to 90%. That is, it is possible to buy an auction property, finance, give only the 5% down payment and even postpone the payment of installments.

Experts remember that it is necessary to seek to analyze the opportunities to close good deals and take advantage of all these advantages. “Look for serious real estate agents that have been operating in the sector for years. In addition to having their experience, you will be sure that you will be doing a safe business in the middle of the crisis”, concludes Ícaro.

