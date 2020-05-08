The smoothing of the trade war, the continued nods of President Jair Bolsonaro to Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and signs of very weak domestic activity gave room for the fall of future interest rates at all points this Friday, 8, a sharp movement in afternoon step. The decline still comes in the wake of the lowest rate of inflation in 12 months in more than two decades and a day of relief in the exchange rate. In this way, the Interbank Deposit (DI) contract for January 2021 closed at the session and historical lows, at 2.475%.

Also close to the lowest levels ever recorded, January 2022 ended at 3.240%, from 3.340% in yesterday’s adjustment, and January 2023 went from 4.570% to 4.420% (minimum). January 2027 went from 7.570% to 7.440% (minimum), slightly bending the curve in today’s session.

After days followed by statements against China, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, lowered his tone. In the morning, he acknowledged that he is in a difficult moment in his relationship with the Asian country and demanded Beijing’s transparency regarding the coronavirus, but said he believed that Xi Jinping’s government at least tried to contain the disease.

The relief was not just external. Interest market operators cited the rapprochement of Jair Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes, after repeated nods from the president to the minister. Yesterday, the chief of Planalto reaffirmed his commitment to veto the extension of the freezing of civil servants’ salaries, said that the economy commander owns 99% of the area’s agenda and was against the increase of Cide and other taxes.

The IPCA fell 0.31% from March to April and accumulated a rate of 2.40% in 12 months, against a target of 4% pursued by the BC this year. At the margin, it is the lowest number since August 1998. In 12 months, it is the lowest since February 1999.

On the activity side, vehicle production fell 99.3% between March and April, posting the worst month in the series since 1957. The flow of vehicles in April fell 43.8% in April, compared to the same month in 2019, according to the Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires (ABCR) and Tendencias Consultoria Integrada.

In a report, Bradesco’s Research and Economic Studies Department emphasizes that, despite the uncertainties, “a terminal Selic even lower than 2.25% per year, our current scenario, cannot be ruled out. Such uncertainties will not be resolved quickly. , but we believe there is room for interest between 1.75% and 2.25% at the end of the cycle “.

