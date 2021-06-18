Short-term double bottom potential to attack resistance

Iberia A350

The price of IAG regains positions strongly so far this session, managing to bounce from the short-term floor projected from 2,254 euros per share, outlining (1) the activation of a reversal pattern in the form of a double bottom once it exceeds the last one previous high of 2.40 euros per share and (2) an upcoming bullish crossover in the Stochastic oscillator.

At the same time, as discussed in Trading Zone A few days ago, the price was approaching significant resistance levels, the decreasing guideline in the medium term that is projected from annual highs, exceeding 2,439 euros per share, a movement confirming a breakout that, if supported by a Activation of buy signals in the Stochastic oscillator would enable short-term objectives towards the vicinity of 2,624 euros per share, a scenario that would not be altered as long as the IAG price does not pierce the last support of 2,254 euros per share.

IAG on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with a blue background), Stochastic oscillator (window with a green background) and Medium Amplitude Range (window with a yellow background)

IAG on daily chart with Trading Zone analysis template