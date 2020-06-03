A study revealed that the duration of confinement by COVID-19 has a greater impact on global supply chains than the severity of the restrictions themselves.

The duration of the containment measures by the coronavirus COVID-19 has a greater impact on global supply chains than the severity of the restrictions themselves, so the losses would be less if shorter and stricter ones were implemented.

This is revealed by a study published this Wednesday in Nature Human Behavior, led by Dabo Guan, professor at Tsinghua University (Beijing, China).

Global supply chains are the systems for production and world distribution of goods and services that since March 11, when the WHO declared the COVID-19 virus a pandemic, they have been affected by restrictions imposed in countries around the world.

The research pointed out that relaxing the containment measures (bans on travel, commercial activities and social interactions) gradually generate fewer economic losses This has to be done quickly, as virus outbreaks can occur, forcing controls to be reintroduced.

Guan’s team used a model of economic disaster to quantify the short-term effect of different virus containment methods on global supply chains and analyzed how pandemic-related losses were distributed in these chains.

Thus, they modeled 39 individual scenarios based on four sets of containment situations, of which three analyzed the geographical spread of the virus, the duration of the confinement and its rigidity, implying that labor and transport were reduced compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The fourth set evaluated the impact on supply chains as the measures are relaxed and also took into account the hurt caused if the restrictions they apply for a longer period of time or have to be reinstated.

In the model of a lockdown two-month period, which followed an 80 percent stringency and had been implemented only in China, the effect on the supply chain was found to be 3.5 percent of the Gross domestic product (GDP) worldwide, which increased to 26.8 percent if applied to the global scenario.

The same type of confinement but extended until four months increased the global economic losses from $ 20 trillion to $ 22.7 trillion.

Furthermore, the experts highlighted that the countries not directly affected by the new coronavirus also experienced great economic losses as a result of the containment policies of the hardest hit enclaves, as well as low- and middle-income nations, were particularly vulnerable to the impact of the restrictions.

From the study of three scenarios of recovery of activity, the investigation concluded that the measures of mandatory confinement should be relaxed for a period of twelve months (with a decrease of 20 percent in the workforce and the transport) causes lower losses than lifting restrictions quickly and with the risk of having to reintroduce them again.

As an example, they cited the economy of United States, that it could suffer a 24.6 percent drop if controls were lifted gradually over twelve months, while losses would reach 54.8 percent if done quickly.

That is why the researchers recommended that, before a new pandemic, the countries coordinate to introduce shorter and tighter confinementsThis could reduce global losses by around 11 percent.

With information from .