Short series of a single season on Netflix: the best options

You are looking for what will be the next series that will hook you on Netflix. You turn on the television. Press the command and access your profile. You start to receive the recommendations of the day and the top of series of the moment. What laziness. New series that you do not know if they will end up renewing. Series with more than one season with which it will be difficult to catch up. Easy, easy. We have the solution. A season and few chapters, as we recommend with series not to think. Straight to the point.

Above all, we believe that best recommendations in terms of series of a single season, in the absence of confirmation that they have been canceled or there is an intention to renew them, is to get closer to the world of miniseries. So we don’t waste any more time and we will show you in the following paragraphs.

Season, plot and action in these Netflix short series

Whether you like the drama, as is the case with The Disorder You Leave, as if you enjoy thrillers that will keep you on your toes, as in Safe, we have the short series perfect in Netflix for you.

This is how they see us

This story, based on real facts, tells us how a group of harlem teens, children almost, are involved in a homicide, simply because of his race and for being at the most inopportune moment at the precise moment. The american justice and the class system of the country will be tested in a case and trial that gave something to talk about at the time and that allows us to observe how, on rare occasions, it is easier point out the weak to investigate and pick up dirty laundry.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 70 minutes

The mess you leave

Undoubtedly, this usually happens when a series has had a thunderous success, we all want to know more details about the protagonists of the fashion series, know more about their past and know which walk they will choose from now on. In this mysterious and tense narrative, which involves a professor newcomer to a high school in a Galicia town, you will have to enter a history of betrayal, crime and mistrust. When everyone seems guilty, the only option is to be suspicious of everyone.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Believe me

Set in the present day, this miniseries centers on Marie, a teenage girl accused of falsely report your own violation. From there, two detectives will investigate the events until uncover the truth: Is there a rapist on the loose, or are Marie and other young women who say they have been raped lying? An intense, feminist drama that raises uncomfortable questions to face.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Collateral

We continue this list of recommendations for short series with a work starring the versatile Carey Mulligan, in which she will play a detective very insightful to which a case of murder, who has had as a victim a humble Pizza delivery. The intrigue, which will be discovered as the footage progresses, will reveal a conspiracy hidden that involves both dangerous drug traffickers, like smugglers and even to spies. MI5, the British intelligence service, will be one of the central points of the plot, with surprising revelations in its final part.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 4 Approximate Duration: 60 minutes

Maniac

We are within the realm of miniseries, that is to say that there is only one season to explore the story, with the peculiarity of having a duo of hollywood superstars, represented by Emma Stone Y Jonah hill. If you walk into Maniac, you’ll discover like a couple of unknown connect for a clinical trial, where looks are deceiving and computers can be really cruel.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 10 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

A self-made woman

The American producers they love to pick up key figures in its history, although this is somewhat less known, and elevate them in movies and series. This time, in a play based on real events, we can discover the story of Sarah, a african american woman that out of nothing built a empire around the beauty products and it ended up being billionaire.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Unorthodox

If you want one miniseries that you fill with life, to discover a world that you did not know until now and with a protagonist as charismatic as is the case of Shira haasAs an actress who plays Esther Shapiro, you’ve come to the right place. Within the Jewish religion, in the case of split orthodox, women must fulfill and interpret the role that God has entrusted to them, even if Esther is not for work and leaves his home in New York to take refuge in Germany and discover a new way of life.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Safe

If you wanted to see more interpretive range of Michael C. Hall, the perfidious Dexter from the homonymous series, here you can quench your thirst. The story starts from the disappearance of the protagonist’s daughter, within a luxurious urbanization, and how, little by little, idyllic lives of its inhabitants will begin to plummet.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 45 minutes

