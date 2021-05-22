Short-Lived Celebrity Marriages – 50+ Short Celebrity Marriages

Getty Images
Short-lived marriages in Hollywood aren’t entirely uncommon — but some of the shortest unions really are startlingly brief. Here, revisit them all from Kim Kardashian’s days-long union to the 2020 breakups of Kacey Musgraves, Vanessa Morgan, and Lena Waithe after less than two years of marriage.
View Gallery 63 Photos
1 of 63
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
2 of 63
Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman
3 of 63
Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley
5 of 63
Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney
6 of 63
Milla Jovovich and Shawn Andrew
7 of 63
Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco
8 of 63
Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson
9 of 63
Britney Spears and Jason Alexander
10 of 63
Colin Farrell and Amelia Warner
11 of 63
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
12 of 63
Sinead O’Connor and Barry Herridge
13 of 63
Drew Barrymore and Tom Green
14 of 63
Mario Lopez and Ali Landry
15 of 63
Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas
16 of 63
Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd
17 of 63
Fred Armisen and Elizabeth Moss
19 of 63
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito
20 of 63
Charlie Sheen and Donna Peele
21 of 63
Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush
22 of 63
Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds
23 of 63
Shannen Doherty and Ashley Hamilton
24 of 63
Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa
25 of 63
Katy Perry and Russell Brand
27 of 63
Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister
28 of 63
Shannen Doherty and Rick Salomon
29 of 63
Janet Jackson and James DeBarge
30 of 63
Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
Savannah Walsh Editorial Fellow Savannah Walsh is an Editorial Fellow at ELLE.com. Nerisha Penrose Assistant Editor Nerisha is the assistant editor at ELLE.com, covering all things beauty and fashion.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io