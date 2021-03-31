Short hair is here to stay. It’s flattering, comfortable, and adds a touch of style to your look. Do you want to know what are the trends in short haircuts for women this season? We tell you.

Short hair has long slipped into all trends in terms of cuts and since then it has been gradually gaining ground on long hair. Short hair is very versatile and allows you to choose from a wide variety of styles, from pixie cuts to short bobs, going through the already classic cuts in the purest garçon style, suitable only for the most daring. These cuts are especially flattering if you have a long face and can look great on round faces, as long as the cut is made at the height of the chin. If you are thinking about a change of look that goes through pulling scissors or if you want to give a new look to your already short hair, we have made a selection of short haircuts for women that will undoubtedly succeed this season, join the chicest manes of the next few months!

1. French bob cut

A perfect cut for wavy hair, based on the curtain bang bangs, straight but tousled and with volume, and with a cut at the height of the ear that is also straight. It is flattering and very easy to style, if you have wavy hair you just have to let it air dry and voila, you will have the hairstyle of the season without having to turn on the dryer.



© Instagram / pazvegaofficial

2. Medium mane with surf waves

Another flattering and comfortable hairstyle at the same time, the surf waves are full of styles and have a rejuvenating messy finish and perfect for the spring and summer season. This hairstyle will make you not need to carry the hair straightener wherever you go. You can choose the length of the cut you prefer, at the height of the ear, the jaw and even up to the shoulder if you do not want to risk much.



© Instagram / alexandrapereira

3. Lobs, the long bob does not go out of style

The perfect cut if you want to cut your hair and say goodbye to the typical long hair, but do not want to risk too much. It is perfect for any hairstyle, for straight or curly hair, whether you have bangs or if you have a parting in the middle, it is a very versatile and flattering cut. This is the most popular version of the bob cut, but with a longer cut, with a length that can reach the shoulders. It is slightly slanted, although it has less slant than the short bob version. If you want to get natural waves with your lob cut, you just have to let it air dry after showering and apply a curl cream (we recommend this one from the Osis + line for a natural, slightly marked result). If, on the other hand, you want a straight long bob hairstyle, as Paula Echevarría looks, use the iron when your hair is completely dry. We advise you to apply a thermal protector beforehand to prevent hair from spoiling after each straightening (we recommend this one from ghd).



© Instagram / margotrobbie

4. The pixie cut in its many versions

The pixie cut stopped being a masculine cut to become one of the most iconic, groundbreaking and chic feminine cuts. Those who have dared to break with the classic manes to go to a pixie cut are in luck, because this style is still in fashion in the coming seasons. With Úrsula Corberó as one of its ambassadors, the pixie cut does not stop gaining followers. And let’s face it, it’s an exceptional option for the summer heat, you just need to use a little blow dryer to style it.

5. Bring your curls to life

The garçon style cuts or the medium hair with curly hair are a trend this season. The curly movement has brought very defined curls back into fashion and a whole ritual has been created around curly hair care. If you want to enhance your curls, you should use sulfate-free hair products, an ingredient that can increase the weight of your hair and reduce definition in your curls. We recommend the Shea Moisture range of Curl & Shine products, available on Amazon.

5. Cut with Baby Bang bangs

The most daring and rebellious bangs of recent seasons continue to revolutionize the coming months, as it continues to be one of the most prominent trends when it comes to haircuts. The Baby Bang is nothing more than a straight fringe that ends in the middle of the forehead. It can be combined with a medium length hair at the level of the ear, in the purest Tokyo style and it will also be the perfect complement to an asymmetrical hair with messy waves. It is a daring fringe but that will give you a very rocker touch if you dare with it.

Commerce Editor Blanca Nieto is a commerce editor at Enfemenino. She graduated from Translation and since then has combined her passion for languages ​​and letters with digital communication and…