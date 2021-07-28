Short four-day streak with appreciation against the dollar

July 28, 2021 | 2:04 pm

The peso ended a four-day streak with appreciations against the dollar on Wednesday, following the monetary policy decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

In its interbank price, the dollar closed at 19,9,970 pesos, a 0.14% depreciation of the Mexican currency, or three cents above the previous day, according to data from Banco de México.

The exchange rate touched a session maximum of 20.0329 pesos per dollar after the Fed’s decision was known, but it cuts losses and is trading at a level of 19.9874 units per US currency, according to Bloomberg.

At retail, the greenback is sold for 20.47 pesos at Citibanamex windows, one cent more expensive than yesterday.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the currency against a basket of the six most traded currencies in the market, fell 0.11%, to 92,338 units, thus erasing the previous gains of the day.

The Federal Open Market Committee of the Fed concluded a two-day meeting this Wednesday in which it decided keep your benchmark interest rate unchanged.

The Fed also did not give indications about a tightening of its monetary policy, saying it will continue to evaluate the progress of the economy, the stability of inflation and the progress of the labor market before reducing its stimulus, which may happen as soon as this year.

“The economy has progressed toward the advances in the labor market that the Fed wants to see before reducing its monthly bond purchases by $ 120 billion,” the central bank said in a statement.

In relevant news, the rating agency Moody’s cut Pemex’s credit rating from ‘Ba2’ to ‘Ba3’, three levels below investment grade, and kept the debt of the state oil company with a negative outlook.

It should be noted that the exchange rate did not react to the cut in Pemex’s credit rating because it was already expected and also since 2020 it had lost investment grade

according to Banco Base

In the stock markets, the indices of Mexico and the United States operate mixed, with attention focused on the avalanche of quarterly reports from companies.