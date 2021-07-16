Short dress by Demi Rose captivates, looks good with you! | Instagram

The beautiful british model Demi Rose shared a flirty and at the same time tender photo in which she appears next to her best friend.

She was probably getting ready to go for a walk, this because she was not wearing clothes to travel, but rather a flirty short white dress, she had previously shared in her feed in a couple of flirty photos with a very similar garment.

The flirtatious dress that the well-known Instagram celebrity was wearing on that occasion was a short piece like this one, both are a kind of jumpsuit with a skirt, precisely 8 weeks ago Demi Rose published several photos with this garment on her feed.

In the first we see her sitting drinking a delicious orange juice apparently, it can be seen under the garment that she wears a white lace top just like the dress and for the third photo we see her posing from behind, the dress is so short that we can see her later charms, however in her stories we only see her posing head-on.

The difference with the current photo is that it does not have lace at the bottom and in addition to the white color it has yellow details.

It seems that Demi Rose She is about to leave, behind her there is a black truck in which some people are getting on, she probably took the opportunity to take the photo before leaving, carrying her pet and most faithful friend.

How a good girl and perhaps to be more comfortable wears flat sandals, they will surely take a walk to an informal place.

Most amazing day surprising my best friend with her dream car, “wrote Demi Rose.

From what the British model wrote in her description, she gave her best friend a car or took her out for a ride, what do you think, we have rarely seen her share with her best friends, although she is constantly surrounded by people, she does not always publish who are your best friends, you may prefer to keep it a bit secret.

Even if she does not share it publicly for sure, Demi Rose tries to pamper and take advantage of the time with her loved ones and especially her friends, as would anyone happy with her life and the blessings she has, just like this beautiful British woman.