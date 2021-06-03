Short dress, Alexa Dellanos shows off with her pink look | INSTAGRAM

Through a couple of publications the beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos shared one of her favorite dresses and one very short from colors with which she showed off her beauty to the fullest.

That’s right, apart from the fact that the young woman has a new look with pink hair, she is also launching new photo shoots collaborating with the professional photographers most important in the region and always posing in a study photographic where magic is created.

In the photographs we can see how Alexa very much enjoys being in front of the camera, placing herself in various positions and always seeking to pamper her skin, an audience that enjoys her entertainment pieces.

In the publications he managed to gather tens of thousands of likes while in one of them he reached almost 100,000, in the other he exceeded 60,000, quite good numbers that demonstrate the great constancy and dedication he has in his work as model.

Of course the young woman is collaborating with various brands of fashion and fashion, always wearing the best clothes and wearing fashion so that his loyal fans can continue to enjoy his entertainment at any time they want.

In addition, in his stories, he also shares some motivational phrases, with which he seeks that he can also help many people to change their way of thinking a little, to feel better and above all to see things from another point of view.

In case you did not know, Alexa is the daughter of one of the most famous and beloved presenters of the Telemundo television station Myrka Dellanos and she is as beautiful as she, in fact, many Internet users consider that they look like sisters.

We recommend you keep an eye on Show News so as not to miss out on everything new to come from Alexa de Llanos, the beautiful young influencer and model who is here to stay and who also receives comments from her beautiful model colleagues who consider that her photos are really attractive.