Short commands, positive reinforcement … eleven tips to start training your dog

When and how should we take the first steps in training a dog? If the new member of the family is a puppy, he will usually be around two months old when he gets home. By this time, the dog has already developed 80% of your adult brain so he is in more than optimal conditions to start his learning. It must also be borne in mind that, as with children, puppies learn very quickly and it will always be easier to educate them at that time than when they are a few months older and have acquired their own customs.

Be that as it may, for this training to give the best results, animal education experts recommend taking into account a series of guidelines. These are the most important:

Be careful, their attention spans are short

Puppies, like children, have very short attention spans. They quickly lose focus or get distracted. Therefore, you have to conform to your times.

Everyone agrees

If the family nucleus is made up of several people, all of them must be informed and agree on what orders are going to be taught to the dog, what words are going to be used for it and what is going to be allowed and prohibited. If everyone is clear about it, we will not drive the puppy crazy.

First of all, coherence

Let us always use the same term for an order and it is also very important, if one day we allow something to the dog, let us not forbid it two days later, since this will only confuse it.

Short and clear orders

The fewer words (especially at the beginning) we use and the shorter they are, the more the dog will retain them. Some of the most frequent and helpful are: ‘come’, ‘sit down’ or ‘sit’, ‘lie down’, ‘still’, ‘no’ or ‘good dog’. Enough to start training.

Big doses of patience

As we have already discussed, puppies have very short attention spans. This must be recorded with fire so as not to despair. Let’s go little by little, let’s teach the rules one by one so that he assimilates them and if the first few times he ignores us, don’t worry, it’s completely normal.

Constancy our best ally

It is important to establish a series of routines with our puppy: methodical schedules for meals, walks, games and training. And, at the same time, be consistent with the times for training. If we repeat the exercises day by day, it will be easier for the dog to assimilate the commands and learn them.

Always positive reinforcement

Every time the puppy does something well, you must immediately reinforce it in a positive way: a ‘well done’, a caress, a compliment or even a treat in the form of a treat. In this way the dog will associate the exercise well done with that reward. And an animal brought up with kindness and affection, who receives congratulations and awards for good behavior, will learn much faster.

Quiet atmosphere

When we practice the exercises and commands with the dog, we should always look for a calm environment. We also try to be in a relaxed moment of the day, where there is no rush or we have our head on other matters.

Always avoid …

Anger, punishment or yelling. This will only serve to instill fear and confusion in the puppy that will not understand the reason for the anger. Yes to positive reinforcement and always no to negative. And remember, a lot of calm and patience.

Never saturate you

Do not start learning a new order until the previous one is fully assimilated. Better to go one at a time than try to learn several at once. In addition, once the canine education rules have been established, do not change them and also try to get the whole family to use the same words, if one uses ‘sit’ and the other ‘sit’ the dog will not learn it.

Don’t forget socialization

Introducing the dog as a puppy to other people and pets is essential for its learning and relationship with others.