Shops may be “purple spots” as safe places for women

Irene Montero presents the project. (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

From this Wednesday, businesses and companies will be able to join the fight against sexist and sexual violence and become “purple spots”, identifying themselves as safe places for women, through a badge promoted by the Ministry of Equality.

With this initiative that the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, presented at a press conference today, they want to show women victims of sexist violence and also sexual violence that they are not alone, that “all of society accompanies them and is there to help them the hand and help them ”.

The “purple dots” are a badge-sticker or poster- that is available on the website of the Ministry of Equality, which is accompanied by a guide and a QR code with information about the rights of women victims of violence and the ways to access them.

The businesses, companies or entities that request it must place this badge in a visible area and it will be the way they identify themselves as safe places for women and so that any victim knows that they are in a place where they can receive information and support.

This is one more of the measures that the Ministry of Equality has launched after the rise in sexist murders registered after the end of the state of alarm and before the forecast – Montero has warned – that this same trend will continue and it is joined by a “Wave of sexual violence” for the summer.

A guide with basic notions

“The objective of these violet points is for the whole of society to know that each one of us can do something to eradicate violence and reach out to women”, stressed Montero, who has addressed above all to the environment of the victims. who has asked that they know their rights and how to reach them.

The badge is accompanied by a guide with the basic notions so that women and their environment know how to act in a case of sexist violence or sexual violence, how to recognize it, what resources can be used as victims and how to act if you know a case in your environment.

Equality is going to send these badges massively to the companies and businesses it usually works with and trusts that the initiative will be well received, as has happened with previous campaigns.

Montero has reviewed some of the measures contemplated in the Improvement and Modernization Plan against Gender Violence approved this Tuesday and has highlighted the importance of “strengthening the relationship” between social services and the VioGén system of the Ministry of the Interior for monitoring and protection of victims of sexist violence.

Today – the minister has admitted – this relationship is “weaker than we would like and can be strengthened” to facilitate the work of the State security forces and bodies and the police to provide adequate protection for victims and guarantee women “that they have multiple, safe and wide doors to reach their rights”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

