The restaurants will only be able to open during the delivery period of the food ordered by the clients, there will have to be a time reserved for those over 65 years old, in the shops it will not be possible to use the bathroom… These are some of the measures dictated by the Government to allow the opening of shops and bars this Monday, published in the BOE at 17.20 this Sunday.

To carry out the collection service, the client may call by phone or contact the restaurant ‘online’ and it will set a collection time for it. «Avoiding crowds in the vicinity of the establishment ». In addition, the order specifies that “they may only remain open to the public during the pick-up hours”.

The premises must have a space enabled and marked for the collection of orders and payment. The restaurant must guarantee the physical separation of two meters or, when this is not possible, having the installation of counters or partitions for the protection of workers and clients.

The order stipulates that the residence time of clients in restaurants “will be strictly necessary” for the collection of orders and specifies that in establishments where it is possible to serve more than one client at the same time, it must be indicated “in a manner clear »the interpersonal safety distance with ground marks, beacons, signage and signage. “In any case, customer service may not be carried out simultaneously to several customers by the same worker,” he adds.

In the event that it is not possible to serve more than one client individually at the same time, the Ministry restricts access to the establishment to a single client, except in those cases where it is an adult accompanied by a person with a disability.

On the other hand, in restaurants that have vehicle collection points, the customer can place orders from his vehicle at the establishment itself and proceed to its subsequent collection.

Regarding home delivery services, restaurants may establish a preferential distribution system for people over 65, dependents or other groups more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Hygiene measures

The Ministry of Health specifies that workers who are in home isolation for having Covid-19 or any of the symptoms compatible with this disease, as well as those in quarantine for having had contact with someone who has presented symptoms or has been diagnosed.

The company must ensure that workers have personal protective equipment (PPE), such as hydroalcoholic masks and gels or soap for cleaning hands.

The use of hydroalcoholic gels and litter bins with a non-manually operated lid should also be made available to customers upon leaving the establishment.

Shops

The toilets of the shops that open their doors this Monday will not be able to be used by the clients “except when strictly necessary”, while the fingerprint recording system will not be used for the workers either.

In the event that the toilets of the shops have to be used, an inspection must be carried out immediately. cleaning both the toilets and the taps and knobs of the doors.

In addition, the facilities must guarantee “adequate” ventilation and will have to have bins, if possible with a lid and a pedal, in which to deposit tissues or any other disposable material. The bins will have to be cleaned frequently, at least once a day and disinfectant gel will have to be provided to customers.

The hygiene measures are similar to those dictated by the Government for the restaurants and bars that will partially open this Monday.