From being up to the flag to not seeing a soul in its corridors. Shopping malls count the days to savor an iota of the normality they left behind two months ago and, to do this, they will have to change many things. The main owners and experts in commercial complexes in Spain such as Lar España, Intu, CBRE or the Spanish Association of Shopping Centers (AECC) They talk to Idealista / News about how they prepare for the “new normal”, where extreme hygiene, safety and a much more careful user experience will be almost mandatory keys to continue operating and attracting public to their facilities.

The situation, as it has been seen in recent weeks, is being tragic for commerce in general and, in the case of shopping centers, the data speaks for itself. According to a study published by the real estate manager MGVM, the influx of customers to shopping centers has been reduced by 93% compared to the same period of the previous year since the impact of the covid-19.

“Activity in shopping malls is practically paralyzed, 95% on average, since only those offering basic products and services are open,” they say from MGVM. The report reflects that some locals are taking advantage of these moments of pause to perform internal work (cleaning and inventory, for example), while others are processing online orders, in which the premises becomes their point of preparation and shipping.

Lar España is one of the main owners of shopping centers in Spain. According to the group, if the necessary conditions are met, between May 25 and June 8 Spanish shopping centers will proceed to complete the process back to full activity. “In fact, from this last date they will be fully operational in what is known as the ‘new normal’ after the pandemic,” he maintains. Hernán San Pedro, director of investor relations of the socimi Lar España.

“Shopping centers were already key in commerce, leisure and family entertainment, and from now on they will also be key in physical distance and the safety of people transit, in the capacity for innovation and in the necessary loyalty process among the main brands and their customers ”, they say from the group.

But what will the transition to the new normal be like? “The retail sector has already demonstrated in the past a great capacity to adapt to new environments in a positive way and this time, it will not be different. In the transit from the new normality to the normality of always, the shopping centers are going to be one of the most functional, safe and transcendent spaces for coexistence ”, clarify Lar Spain.

According to Lar España, owner of a portfolio of 14 shopping centers, “if the shopping experience was key before the covid-19, security and trust will also be essential at this stage. By arrangement, personalized forms of access, spaciousness of transit spaces, rationalization of the stay and security of the facilities, shopping centers are going to be decisive spaces for the recovery of commercial life“

“The characteristic experiential effect of the best centers will henceforth be a safe experiential model. The technology was already at hand, and from now on it will allow monitoring the flows, guaranteeing the safety and reliability of each installation at all times and turning each center into an innovative, personalized and sustainable space ”, they add.

For Luis Lázaro, director of retail and logistics at Merlin, the situation is “delicate” and the socimi will act in all its centers “following the measures that they dictate to us, which for now are extraordinary cleaning processes and distancing protocols based on the permitted capacities.”

The company has prepared a guide to which its 15 shopping centers will have access, which is divided into three pillars: security, cleaning and communication. “We have prepared the centers throughout the state of alarm to the new situation, since it must be remembered that the shopping centers have not closed, but have remained open and, little by little, adapting to the situation,” says Lázaro .

Although the company cannot currently quantify the investment that will be made to prepare its complexes for the new normal, they assure that their cleaning and security templates have been strengthened, antibacterial machines have been added to their cleaning routines and they have been supported by technology to help them “24 hours a day”.

“Looking at the mirror of China, the influx to shopping malls in the first weeks in which stores are allowed to operate will be 30% -40%, gradually increasing. We hope that the consumer has gained confidence during the summer: then we can say that we are facing the new normality, “concludes Lázaro.

Another of the giants of the shopping centers is Intu. From the British group they believe that “shopping centers, due to the economic and organizational resources they have, can easily guarantee security in their facilities. In this way, we have activated in our shopping centers specific plans to comply with the recommendations of the authorities, and respond to the security needs of customers, workers and visitors. “

“We believe that returning to the usual rhythm requires operations that respond to all aspects of the operation of the centers: from access control and capacity, to increasing cleaning routines and the provision of disinfectant gels, including advice effective to all merchants, to facilitate compliance with new rules and recommendations, “they say.

At this time, from Intu, owner in Spain of the shopping centers Intu Puerto Venecia and Intu Xanadú, It is restructuring the security service to guarantee compliance with the rules on access, gauging, social distancing, or queuing. “In addition, we continue to adapt maintenance routines, especially with regard to ventilation and climate systems, to ensure maximum air rotation.”

For Gonzalo Senra, national director of retail for CBRE, one of the biggest obstacles for the shopping center from now on will be “capacity limitation”. “This will make it difficult to put the accounts in a positive light: same expenses, but less income. Many operators believe that they will be in a better financial situation closed than open under these rules, so nothing is clear, “says the manager.

However, CBRE, which manages a large number of shopping centers in Spain, is launching some initiatives to encourage traffic flows to these complexes in the face of the new stage and the de-escalation phase. “Disinfection, queue management, terrace expansion, logistical aids for delivery and take away services are some of them,” says Senra.

“The covid-19 is going to change the way we relate to and in shopping malls. The use of disinfectant masks and gels will be incorporated into the management of shopping centers in a permanent way and will be a marketing tool and a claim for consumers to feel in a safe environment, “concludes Senra.

Augusto Lobo, director of retail of JLL Spain, believes that “calling it a new normal is incorrect.” “We are going to see a new reality in the short term. The entrances and exits are going to be differentiated and controlled, there will be distance maintenance, no common areas can be used … that is, nothing normal and something we are not used to, “he says.

“People want to go back to consuming, but the psychological marks that consumer confinement has left are going to have a direct impact on the operators, especially on the way of selling: touching a garment will be a reason to have to carry carry out a disinfection and have to quarantine it before it returns to the store shelf, ”he adds.

For Lobo, where there is potential growth is click & collect. “Encourage the collection of goods and that shopping centers enable specific areas so that they do not have to go to the specific store. This helps that consumption does not stop completely and that the consumer has to go to the mall, “he says.

“Retail is going to have to emphasize the shopping experience. Online does not meet your needs as a consumer, and we will further value the shopping experience. This experiment has allowed us to see that retail is totally necessary, but for the consumer to go to the store, it will take more than a simple transaction ”.

For Mikel Echavarren, CEO of Colliers, “the most affected sectors are those that are directly related to the physical presence of their clients, from street retail to shopping centers, restaurants, leisure-related activities and, of course, tourism. Shopping centers now They themselves face the future with enormous uncertainty regarding its openness, its format and its future, “says the executive.

Luis Espadas, director of retail at Savills Aguirre Newman, ensures that the covid-19 has accelerated the change in trend that was already brewing in shopping malls, the transformation of which will affect, above all, “the technology applied in the shopping malls themselves, such as, for example, widespread use payment through ‘contact less’. The choice is to know how to differentiate between specific and structural changes“Says the manager.

According to Savills expert Aguirre Newman, leisure will continue to be a key vector in Spain for the positioning of shopping centers, which will adapt to the demands of the new times, making the visit of consumers as comfortable as possible given the circumstances.

“On the other hand, medium-sized parks are going to be strengthened by having free parking, larger stores and by requiring less physical contact because they are far from urban centers. In this sense, urban planning and flexibility will have to go hand in hand, since the crisis has accelerated the trend of changing uses. The implementation of the technology allows less time to be spent on journeys and traffic jams by enabling coworking areas in peripheral shopping centers and dormitory cities. Facilitating the change of use is essential to meet a new demand for lifestyle habits ”, they assure from the consultant.

The expert points out that both owners and tenants have been able to adapt to the situation in a very agile way, so that in the medium term the new contracts will regulate in a more concrete way the action protocols in cases of major health crises. “We will have to wait to see how other clauses will be affected, such as the weight of the fixed part and the variable in the rental income,” he concludes.

Safety and hygiene, but how?

All professionals agree that safety and hygiene are going to be the keys to this new normal, but many operators still wonder what these measures will be and how they will be applied. From the Spanish Association of Shopping Centers (AECC) They assure that from the more than 500 shopping centers and parks that have remained open since the beginning of this health crisis “they have adapted their infrastructures and personnel to facilitate public access to those establishments considered of first necessity such as supermarkets, pharmacies and pet shops. “

The association has produced a health safety guide that contains a series of guidelines and good practices applied in shopping centers and parks. “Each center has designed concrete plans in preparation for the reopening. Some plans much more extensive and detailed than what is exposed here and that adjust to the particularities of each shopping center, contemplating measures for all the spaces traveled by clients and for the areas of the center’s management, personnel areas, technical rooms, docks, etc., waiting to incorporate the measures published by the authorities. “

The protocol of measures designed for shopping centers and parks is divided, fundamentally, into seven large groups that affect the maintenance of common spaces, from the entrance to the center and the areas through which the client transits, to the accesses to each of the shops it houses.

Among these groups there are the hygienic-sanitary measures of the facilities, where the complete disinfection of the center is contemplated before opening, including the loading docks and waste points; paying special attention to customer access areas and public areas: parking, escalators, bathrooms, rest areas …

In addition, the AECC advises regular cleaning and disinfection during opening hours of the main contact areas (toilets, floors, escalator handrails, door knobs, welcome desk, etc.), as well as restricting the use of elevators to one person, the use of street fences for access control and queue management and the installation of methacrylate partitions in information and customer service posts.

Before the opening of these shopping centers, the installation of hydroalcoholic gel dispensers is also contemplated in various points in the center; the closure of children’s areas and rest areas; the suspension of activities within the center that may cause the formation of groups of people; vinyl signage on the floor marking the safety distance between customers at the entrance of hypermarkets, toilets, and other large-scale operators, and billboards and public address systems, recalling health recommendations, among others.