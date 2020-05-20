The Covid-19 epidemic will cause in the coming weeks the closure of up to 2,500 shopping center locations due to the difficulty of paying the rents due to the lack of income since these sites have been closed for two months.

“We estimate that between 1,500 and 2,500 stores will be closed between June and July, which represents almost 1 million square meters that will be vacant, plus those that accumulate in the following months due to the expiration of leases of more stores that do not generate more than losses ”, indicated the Union of Retailers of Mexico (URM), according to the newspaper El Financiero.

With the start of the health emergency due to Covid-19 on March 31, assistance to shopping centers plummeted more than 70%, since the only thing that remains open are the supermarkets and pharmacies within them, the newspaper added. .

Fast food restaurants are also suffering financially from the coronavirus contingency.

Only 15% of restaurants have been able to implement home deliveries, which is why 30,000 tenants have already closed indefinitely, warned Francisco Fernández, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac).

Alsea, a company that operates brands such as Starbucks, Vips and Burger King, reported a 67% drop in sales in April and keeps 40% of its 2,263 points of sale closed, most of them located in shopping malls.

“We are in negotiations with our owners on the reduction of rents and we have already achieved significant savings, we have 113 million pesos,” said Alberto Torrado, executive president of Alsea, in a conference with analysts, according to El Financiero.

In turn, CMR, operator and owner of brands such as Sushi Itto, Olive Garden and Red Lobster, has so far closed 58 units, equivalent to 32% of its restaurants, as they are also inside shopping centers.