One of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis are shopping malls, who will have to wait for phase 2 of de-escalation to open their doors to the public. They also calculate that they will invest more than 30 million euros in conditioning measures to guarantee sanitary security for its opening.

According to Spanish Association of Shopping Centers and Parks (AECC), the fixed expenses of the parks and shopping centers are going to increase because the new measures that are being put in place will need constant maintenance for “their good operation”.

From the AECC, of ​​which they are part, among others, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Alcampo, Grupo Lar or Media Markt, They have ensured that they are committed to implementing the most demanding sanitary and hygienic measures to guarantee safe spaces to their clients.

The Government forgets the sector

But they denounce that the Pedro Sánchez government It has not met their request to open in phase 1, despite assuring that they were perfectly prepared to guarantee the health security of employees and customers.

Shopping centers and department stores have criticized and expressed their surprise that the government allowed in phase 1 the reopening of markets in which “it is in doubt”, both health security and capacity control and the opening of commercial parks was not allowed, who have always complied with strict hygienic measures.

They have also insisted that “there is no sense in prohibiting the opening of premises or establishments located in shopping centers and parks, when the rest of those who are outside the centers have been able to open in said phase 1 ″.

A sector that has been closed for more than two months and that it is prepared to open its doors complying with the measures imposed by the Ministry of Health.

568 shopping centers closed

The sector has 568 commercial parks and 16.4 million square meters of Gross Leasable Area (SBA). In this format, more than 36,000 merchants are integrated, of which 85% correspond to medium and small businesses with less than 300 square meters.

The shopping centers and parks generate more than 350,000 direct jobs and more than 80% are currently in the process of Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE). If direct and indirect jobs in shopping malls are added together, the number rises to a total of 730,000.