Shopping centers that open this Monday, May 3 in Madrid

On Sunday, May 2, the Community of Madrid Day was celebrated, but as this year falls on a Sunday, the holiday is moved to Monday, May 3, making it a non-business day throughout the region.

For this reason, there are many people from Madrid who can take advantage of this holiday to do some leisure plan, which includes shopping centers, which will have different opening and closing hours of their stores, according to the strategy planned for this May 3, 2021.

Shopping centers open on May 3 and their hours



The following shopping centers Yes, they will be open during this May 3, and these will be their hours:

Rio Square: from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m., from Mondays to SundaysLa Gavia: Opens every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., also during this May 3, although now it is partially open.Islazul: from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., from Mondays to SundaysXanadu: from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., from Mondays to SundaysSouth Park; Although its usual hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., this Monday, May 3, it will only open from 11.00 to 21.00.La Vaguada Shopping Center: although its usual hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., this May 3 it reduces its hours from 11.00 to 21.00 for being festive. Las Rozas Village: will be open this Monday in a schedule from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Sambil Outlet: its usual hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but on Sundays and holidays it only opens from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Full moon: Opens every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., also during this May 3, although now it is partially open.Plaza Loranza 2: the center’s hours are, every day, from 09:00 to 22:00.Three Waters: although its usual hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Sundays and holidays, like this May 3, it opens only from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Nassica: open every day, including this May 3, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.English Court of Preciados-Callao: the schedule for this Monday, May 3 is from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.,Primark Gran Vía: the schedule every day is from 09.30 to 22.00, including this May 3.