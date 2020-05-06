The malls have lost 93% of their traffic and affluence after the state of alarm by the coronavirus health crisis, As published on Wednesday by the real estate management company MGVM.

Their activity, according to the report, is paralyzed at 95% on average, since only spaces offering basic products and services are open. The report says that some locals are taking advantage of these moments of paralysis to do internal work such as cleaning inventory and others to process orders online.

The report analyzes other issues in the impact on different real estate assets apart from shopping centers, such as hotels, logistics centers or offices, as well as aspects related to tenants and properties.

Regarding offices, the study shows the high percentage of employees who telecommute: an average of 72.8% in Barcelona and an average of 83.3% in Madrid. Even so, 75.9% of the offices managed by MVGM in Barcelona remain open, while in Madrid 67.7% do, reports Europa Press.

On the other hand, the study reveals that the works started before March 14 on these real estate assets continued practically in their entirety (96%) until the stoppage of non-essential activities.

Likewise, the report also affects the requirements most requested by the tenants of the real estate assets managed by MVGM. For example, the hotel sector has requested 88.89% of the rent forgiveness, while in the shopping malls the requests have been divided between the bonus requests and the rent forgiveness.

On the other hand, in offices, the tenants with the smallest rented surface are the most numerous, asking the property for some measure related to the payment of rent.