Shopbop Has a Bunch of Designer Styles on Sale for Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is happening today and tomorrow, so if you don’t know the drill by now, you’ll want to drop everything just to shop all the incredible fashion deals. They tend to go fast, so it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-them kind of thing. And the same rings true with Shopbop’s sale on the retailer’s site because some items are already sold out or there’s, like, one left. But there are some truly cute and luxe designer finds that you can nab for pretty steep discounts. You can take to up to 40 percent active, apparel, lounge, and shoes, up to 20 percent off bags, accessories, and dresses, but since there’s a lot to browse through we rounded up some of the best finds on sale for you below . And with how quick things are going, you gotta make sure you’re the fastest clicker around. Ready, set … GO!

1

this cute top

Plaid Blouse Natasha Zinko amazon.com $ 425.00

$ 255.00 (40% off)

Though it’s only available in two sizes now, this adorable top is 40 percent off! The square neckline, pattern, and asymmetrical hem make this a standout style.

two

this tie-dye tee

Tokyo Crop Tee Cotton Citizen amazon.com

Need anymore dyed T-shirts? Grab this vivid green one from Cotton Citizen at 40 percent off.

3

this cutie bag

Micro Mini Bag Reike Nen amazon.com

$ 104.00

A baby bag in this bright shade and elegant gold accents is made for summer. You can even attach it to another purse with the clip.

4

these espadrilles

x Paul Smith Carina Wedge Espadrilles Castañer amazon.com $ 250.00

$ 175.00 (30% off)

Okay, so there’s only one of these left in a 7.5, so if that’s your size it’s a race to buy these oh-so pretty rainbow espadrilles!

5

this popular dress

Seersucker Check Dress Ganni amazon.com $ 285.00

$ 199.50 (30% off)

Ganni’s check dress is one of its most popular styles, and it’s 30 percent off now in sizes 2 and 10. Go, go, go!

6

these knit sweats

Chabela Pants LOVESHACKFANCY amazon.com $ 395.00

$ 197.50 (50% off)

I know, I know, you prob don’t need any more sweats, but these pretty knit ones with pastel hearts are so hard to resist. AND they’re more than half off …

7

these fuzzy slides

Kalina slipper

Your feet will be so happy with these slippers, and your wallet will be so happy with the deal. To win-win.

8

this graphic sportsbra

Sara Airweight Bra Splits59 amazon.com

$ 78.00

Take 28 percent of this hard-to-miss printed sports bra by this athleisure brand favorite.

9

this quilted bag

Quilted Nylon Large Bag Marc Jacobs amazon.com $ 325.00

$ 196.68 (39% off)

A roomy bag to take on a weekend getaway is a must, and this Marc Jacobs bag with its quilted texture is way chic.

10

this buttoned dress

Loretta Dress STAUD amazon.com $ 395.00

$ 276.50 (30% off)

This fun red dress hits below the knee and it’ll look so good with a summery straw bag.

eleven

this mask and headband set

Face Covering and Headband Set

Two for one! This leopard-printed mask and headband combo by Lele Sadoughi is a straight-up deal.

12

this chain belt

Le Petit Oval Buckle Belt

I’m usually not a belt person, but the chain detail on this tan FRAME style is very convincing at 20 percent off.

13

this gold necklace

Polished Gold Chain Link Necklace Kenneth Jay Lane amazon.com

$ 28.80

Can’t have too many gold necklaces, right? A chunky chain one at 20 percent off makes a compelling case.

