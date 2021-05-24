Shop These Memorial Day Deals 2021 – Memorial Day Sales

Yeah, I know what you’re thinking RN. How in the world is Memorial Day around the corner already ?! Well, you better believe it because that means two things: 1. The ~ unofficial ~ start of summer is about to commence (take those bikinis, dresses, and tanks out of storage!) and 2. Some juicy sales are about to come your way.

This weekend, you can expect to see tons and tons of brands offering up drool-worthy Memorial Day sales and discounts. Many of them were even gracious enough to let us snag the deals before the holiday — which is on May 31, BTW — so we can get to headstart on our summer shopping spree. Plus, a few of them have even EXTENDED their sales to June. Honestly, too kind!

And since there are so many Memorial Day deals happening, us shopping peeps here at Cosmo thought it would be helpful to have some of the best sales listed all in one place (yes, yes, you can thank me later). Sor, what are you waiting for? Open up a new tab and dive into these deals as fast as you can before all the good stuff is gone. Below, I’ve gathered all the best fashion, beauty, home, tech, and lifestyle deals you just won’t be able to say no to. Sorry to your bank account in advance.

Fashion

Catch Me Shopping These Picks …

Cloud Dye Night In Cropped Tank

Beyond Yoga beyondyoga.com

$ 49.99

Dobby Puff Sleeve Ruched Mini

Missguided Missguided

$ 32.00

Graduated Push-Up Swimsuit Top Indonesia

Ably apparel

Take up to 45 percent off select men’s and women’s styles from May 24 to June 1.

Aerosol sprays

Take up to 50 percent off sandals and more from May 18 to June 2.

Aquatalia

Take 25 percent off sitewide from May 27 to May 31.

ba & sh

Take up to 30 percent off select styles from May 21 to May 31.

Behno

Take 15 percent of all orders with code SPRING15 from May 1 to June 1.

Beyond Yoga

Take an additional 25 percent off sale items and up to 75 percent off others from May 25 to June 1.

Bloomingdale’s

Take an extra 50 percent off select clearance items now through May 31.

Calezdonia

All bikini sets are $ 49 from May 28 to May 31.

Club Monaco

Take 25 percent off everything with code LONGWEEKEND from May 25 to May 31.

Common Era

Take 20 percent off all jewelry from May 12 to May 28.

Dear Frances

Take 20 percent off sitewide from May 24 to May 31.

Elise Paige Jewelry

Take up to 20 percent off from May 28 to May 31.

Fleur du Mal

Take an additional 20 percent off sale items with code FLEURLOVE20 from May 28 to May 31.

Glasses USA

Take 25 percent off designer frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses with free Rx lenses and free shipping with code PREMIUM25.

Intimissimi

All bras will be on sale for $ 19 from May 28 to May 31.

J.Crew

Take 30 percent off full-price styles and save extra on sale styles from May 25 to June 1.

Joe’s Jeans

Take 30 percent off full-price and sale items from May 24 to June 1.

MMLa Fleur

Take up to 80 percent off select styles from May 28 to May 31.

Michael Stars

Take up to 75 percent off from May 28 to May 31.

Missguided

Take 60 percent off sitewide from May 24 to June 1.

Onzie

Take 25 percent off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL from May 28 to May 31.

Rebag

Take 15 percent off everything from May 26 to May 31.

Sanctuary

Take an additional 30 percent off all sale products from May 27 to May 31.

Sterling forever

Take up to 25 percent off sitewide, including new fine jewelry collection, from May 28 to May 31.

Sundry

Take an extra 30 percent off sale with code EXTRA30 from May 25 to May 31.

The Outnet

Save up to 80 percent off, beginning May 24.

Theory

Take 40 percent off select women’s and men’s styles through MDW during the ‘Signs of Summer’ sale.

Thinx

Take up to 30 percent off sitewide, including items from their latest activewear line, from May 20 to May 26.

Threads 4 Thought

Take 30 percent off sitewide (excluding their Invincible Collection). Orders over $ 50 will also receive a gift with purchase.

Vitamin A

Take up to 60 percent off from May 27 to May 31.

Yummie

Take 40 percent off sitewide (excluding sale items) with code MDW40 from May 27 to June 1.

8 Other Reasons

Take 30 percent off sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY and get a complimentary three-pack of masks with purchase.

Beauty

The Look of Love Kit

Charlotte Tillbury us.charlottetilbury.com

$ 159.00

Natural Finish Foundation

Cover FX coverfx.com

$ 100.00

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels with Hexapeptide Technology

skyn ICELAND skyniceland.com

$ 18.00

Radiant Cleansing Balm

Colleen Rothschild colleenrothschild.com

$ 65.00

Charlotte Tilbury

Take 20 percent off all bundles. Sale begins for VIP members on May 27 and everyone else on May 28, running until May 31.

Colleen Rothschild Beauty

Save $ 25 off your purchase of over $ 100 + with code HONOR25 and $ 50 off your purchase of over $ 200 + with code HONOR50.

Cover FX

Take 20 percent off sitewide with code CFXHEAT20.

Sigma Beauty

Take 30 percent off sitewide from May 28 to June 1.

skyn ICELAND

Take 25 percent off sitewide from May 27 to May 31.

107 Beauty

Take 15 percent off with code CHACHA15 when purchasing two Chaga Jelly cleansers from May 24 to May 31.

Home, Tech, Food, and Health

Park Armchair (Olive Velvet)

Edloe Finch edloefinch.com

$ 695.00

Magical Marrakech ”Photo

Society6 society6.com

$ 31.19

Emberton Speaker

Marshall marshallheadphones.com

$ 149.99

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 169.00

Anecdote Candles

Take 20 percent off sitewide from May 28 to May 31.

Avocado Mattress

Take $ 250 off Organic Luxury Plush mattress with code MEMORIALDAY, $ 100 off Green / Vegan Hybrid & Regular / Vegan Latex mattresses with code HONOR, and $ 50 off the Linen Sheets and Linen Duvet with code GRATITUDE.

Bear mattress

Take 25 percent off sitewide with code MD25, plus get a complimentary gift set of Cloud Pillows and a Sheet Set (valued at $ 250) from May 6 to June 7.

Brooklinen

Take 15 percent off sitewide (excluding Spaces items) from May 26 to June 2.

Buffy

Take 15 percent off sitewide with code CHILLOUT from May 24 to May 31.

Casper

Take 15 percent off mattresses, 10 percent off the Element Mattress, and 10 percent off everything else with code MEMDAY through May 31. Offer excludes Glow, White Sateen Sheet Set, White Sateen Sheet Set and Duvet Cover, Bundles, final sale, and clearance items.

Cocoon by Sealy

Take 35 percent off a Chill Memory Foam Mattress and get free pillows and sheets with purchase.

Edloe finch

Get 10 percent off sitewide by using the code MEMDAY10 and 15 percent off orders over $ 1,000 with code MEMDAY15.

Marshall Headphones

Email subscribers who purchase an Emberton speaker will receive a free pair of white Minor II Bluetooth headphones from May 25 to June 9, while supplies last.

Modsy

Take up to 30 percent off furniture and home decor now through June 1.

Nest Bedding

Take 20 percent off select mattresses and 10 percent off all other products now through June 7.

Oats Overnight

Take 15 percent off with code MEMORIALDAY21 from May 30 to June 1.

Overstock.com

Memorial Day blowout sale running from May 14 through June 3.

Parachute

Take 20 percent off everything from May 28 through May 31.

P.Volve

Take 20 percent off P.Volve’s range of equipment on orders over $ 75 from May 27 to May 31.

Redbubble

Take 20 percent to 60 percent off everything from May 28 to June 1.

Saatva

Take $ 275 off Saatva mattress purchases of $ 1,000 through our exclusive link now through June 7.

Satechi

Take 15 percent off tech accessories with code MDW15, and 20 percent off of orders over $ 100 with code MDW20 from May 28 to May 31.

Society6

Take 40 percent off wall art, 30 percent off home décor, and up to 20 percent off everything else.

SodaStream

Take 20 percent off sparkling water makers from May 27 to May 31.

Solé Bicycles

Take 10 percent off all bikes with code MEMORIALDAY21 from May 30 to June 1.

Tuft and Needle

Take 15 percent off all mattresses May 10 to May 31.

Wild one

Take 20 percent off sitewide (excluding kits) from May 27 to May 31 with code MDW20. Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io