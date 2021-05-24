Shop These Memorial Day Deals 2021 – Memorial Day Sales

Yeah, I know what you’re thinking RN. How in the world is Memorial Day around the corner already ?! Well, you better believe it because that means two things: 1. The ~ unofficial ~ start of summer is about to commence (take those bikinis, dresses, and tanks out of storage!) and 2. Some juicy sales are about to come your way.
This weekend, you can expect to see tons and tons of brands offering up drool-worthy Memorial Day sales and discounts. Many of them were even gracious enough to let us snag the deals before the holiday — which is on May 31, BTW — so we can get to headstart on our summer shopping spree. Plus, a few of them have even EXTENDED their sales to June. Honestly, too kind!
And since there are so many Memorial Day deals happening, us shopping peeps here at Cosmo thought it would be helpful to have some of the best sales listed all in one place (yes, yes, you can thank me later). Sor, what are you waiting for? Open up a new tab and dive into these deals as fast as you can before all the good stuff is gone. Below, I’ve gathered all the best fashion, beauty, home, tech, and lifestyle deals you just won’t be able to say no to. Sorry to your bank account in advance.
Fashion
Catch Me Shopping These Picks …
Cloud Dye Night In Cropped Tank
Beyond Yoga beyondyoga.com
$ 49.99
Dobby Puff Sleeve Ruched Mini
Missguided Missguided
$ 32.00
Graduated Push-Up Swimsuit Top Indonesia
Ably apparel
Take up to 45 percent off select men’s and women’s styles from May 24 to June 1.
Aerosol sprays
Take up to 50 percent off sandals and more from May 18 to June 2.
Aquatalia
Take 25 percent off sitewide from May 27 to May 31.
ba & sh
Take up to 30 percent off select styles from May 21 to May 31.
Behno
Take 15 percent of all orders with code SPRING15 from May 1 to June 1.
Beyond Yoga
Take an additional 25 percent off sale items and up to 75 percent off others from May 25 to June 1.
Bloomingdale’s
Take an extra 50 percent off select clearance items now through May 31.
Calezdonia
All bikini sets are $ 49 from May 28 to May 31.
Club Monaco
Take 25 percent off everything with code LONGWEEKEND from May 25 to May 31.
Common Era
Take 20 percent off all jewelry from May 12 to May 28.
Dear Frances
Take 20 percent off sitewide from May 24 to May 31.
Elise Paige Jewelry
Take up to 20 percent off from May 28 to May 31.
Fleur du Mal
Take an additional 20 percent off sale items with code FLEURLOVE20 from May 28 to May 31.
Glasses USA
Take 25 percent off designer frames for sunglasses and eyeglasses with free Rx lenses and free shipping with code PREMIUM25.
Intimissimi
All bras will be on sale for $ 19 from May 28 to May 31.
J.Crew
Take 30 percent off full-price styles and save extra on sale styles from May 25 to June 1.
Joe’s Jeans
Take 30 percent off full-price and sale items from May 24 to June 1.
MMLa Fleur
Take up to 80 percent off select styles from May 28 to May 31.
Michael Stars
Take up to 75 percent off from May 28 to May 31.
Missguided
Take 60 percent off sitewide from May 24 to June 1.
Onzie
Take 25 percent off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL from May 28 to May 31.
Rebag
Take 15 percent off everything from May 26 to May 31.
Sanctuary
Take an additional 30 percent off all sale products from May 27 to May 31.
Sterling forever
Take up to 25 percent off sitewide, including new fine jewelry collection, from May 28 to May 31.
Sundry
Take an extra 30 percent off sale with code EXTRA30 from May 25 to May 31.
The Outnet
Save up to 80 percent off, beginning May 24.
Theory
Take 40 percent off select women’s and men’s styles through MDW during the ‘Signs of Summer’ sale.
Thinx
Take up to 30 percent off sitewide, including items from their latest activewear line, from May 20 to May 26.
Threads 4 Thought
Take 30 percent off sitewide (excluding their Invincible Collection). Orders over $ 50 will also receive a gift with purchase.
Vitamin A
Take up to 60 percent off from May 27 to May 31.
Yummie
Take 40 percent off sitewide (excluding sale items) with code MDW40 from May 27 to June 1.
8 Other Reasons
Take 30 percent off sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY and get a complimentary three-pack of masks with purchase.
Beauty
The Look of Love Kit
Charlotte Tillbury us.charlottetilbury.com
$ 159.00
Natural Finish Foundation
Cover FX coverfx.com
$ 100.00
Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels with Hexapeptide Technology
skyn ICELAND skyniceland.com
$ 18.00
Radiant Cleansing Balm
Colleen Rothschild colleenrothschild.com
$ 65.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Take 20 percent off all bundles. Sale begins for VIP members on May 27 and everyone else on May 28, running until May 31.
Colleen Rothschild Beauty
Save $ 25 off your purchase of over $ 100 + with code HONOR25 and $ 50 off your purchase of over $ 200 + with code HONOR50.
Cover FX
Take 20 percent off sitewide with code CFXHEAT20.
Sigma Beauty
Take 30 percent off sitewide from May 28 to June 1.
skyn ICELAND
Take 25 percent off sitewide from May 27 to May 31.
107 Beauty
Take 15 percent off with code CHACHA15 when purchasing two Chaga Jelly cleansers from May 24 to May 31.
Home, Tech, Food, and Health
Park Armchair (Olive Velvet)
Edloe Finch edloefinch.com
$ 695.00
Magical Marrakech ”Photo
Society6 society6.com
$ 31.19
Emberton Speaker
Marshall marshallheadphones.com
$ 149.99
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
$ 169.00
Anecdote Candles
Take 20 percent off sitewide from May 28 to May 31.
Avocado Mattress
Take $ 250 off Organic Luxury Plush mattress with code MEMORIALDAY, $ 100 off Green / Vegan Hybrid & Regular / Vegan Latex mattresses with code HONOR, and $ 50 off the Linen Sheets and Linen Duvet with code GRATITUDE.
Bear mattress
Take 25 percent off sitewide with code MD25, plus get a complimentary gift set of Cloud Pillows and a Sheet Set (valued at $ 250) from May 6 to June 7.
Brooklinen
Take 15 percent off sitewide (excluding Spaces items) from May 26 to June 2.
Buffy
Take 15 percent off sitewide with code CHILLOUT from May 24 to May 31.
Casper
Take 15 percent off mattresses, 10 percent off the Element Mattress, and 10 percent off everything else with code MEMDAY through May 31. Offer excludes Glow, White Sateen Sheet Set, White Sateen Sheet Set and Duvet Cover, Bundles, final sale, and clearance items.
Cocoon by Sealy
Take 35 percent off a Chill Memory Foam Mattress and get free pillows and sheets with purchase.
Edloe finch
Get 10 percent off sitewide by using the code MEMDAY10 and 15 percent off orders over $ 1,000 with code MEMDAY15.
Marshall Headphones
Email subscribers who purchase an Emberton speaker will receive a free pair of white Minor II Bluetooth headphones from May 25 to June 9, while supplies last.
Modsy
Take up to 30 percent off furniture and home decor now through June 1.
Nest Bedding
Take 20 percent off select mattresses and 10 percent off all other products now through June 7.
Oats Overnight
Take 15 percent off with code MEMORIALDAY21 from May 30 to June 1.
Overstock.com
Memorial Day blowout sale running from May 14 through June 3.
Parachute
Take 20 percent off everything from May 28 through May 31.
P.Volve
Take 20 percent off P.Volve’s range of equipment on orders over $ 75 from May 27 to May 31.
Redbubble
Take 20 percent to 60 percent off everything from May 28 to June 1.
Saatva
Take $ 275 off Saatva mattress purchases of $ 1,000 through our exclusive link now through June 7.
Satechi
Take 15 percent off tech accessories with code MDW15, and 20 percent off of orders over $ 100 with code MDW20 from May 28 to May 31.
Society6
Take 40 percent off wall art, 30 percent off home décor, and up to 20 percent off everything else.
SodaStream
Take 20 percent off sparkling water makers from May 27 to May 31.
Solé Bicycles
Take 10 percent off all bikes with code MEMORIALDAY21 from May 30 to June 1.
Tuft and Needle
Take 15 percent off all mattresses May 10 to May 31.
Wild one
Take 20 percent off sitewide (excluding kits) from May 27 to May 31 with code MDW20. Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io