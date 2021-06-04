Shop the Vans X SpongeBob Collection by Sandy Liang

Not gonna lie, after the Gossip Girl reboot, the Mulan remake, and multiple seasons of Fuller House, I’m kind of over the old-school revivals. That was until Vans announced they’re releasing an entire collection of SpongeBob SquarePants merch.

Together with fashionista favorite brand Sandy Liang, the two cultural powerhouses are teaming up for a streetwear collection rooted in nostalgia. The Vans x SpongeBob collection went live earlier today and let me just say: these looks are IT.

Though the classic characters are easily identifiable, the line is surprisingly subtle on the cartoon vibes. Think: iconic Vans designs, with the face of Patrick Star tucked away here and there for kicks. Sneakers range from checkered Old Skools and Authentics to the famous Classic Slip-On.

Beyond a full drop of sneakers, Vans has provided enough tees, sweatshirts, jackets, bags, and various accessories for an entirely SpongeBob-themed wardrobe (if that’s the vibe you’re looking for). So, anyway, I’ll take one of everything.

Vans x SpongeBob Jump Out Crew Tee

Vans x SpongeBob Got This Mini Backpack

Vans x SpongeBob Characters Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Vans x SpongeBob Construct Cross Body Bag

Vans x SpongeBob Imaginaaation T-Shirt

Vans x SpongeBob Airbrush Buttondown Shirt

Kelsey Stiegman Senior Style Editor Kelsey is Seventeen.com’s fashion expert and resident Harry Potter nerd.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io