Shop the ‘Friends’ Makeup Collection Sale

Casual public service announcement for you and your credit card: Revolution Beauty is having a giant summer sale, and their Friends-themed makeup collection is up to 70% off. Including the I’ll Be There For You eyeshadow palette, The Joey eyeshadow palette, and The Rachel Bundle if you’re going for supreme ’90s vibes.

Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I’ll Be There For You

revolutionbeauty.us

$ 14.40

Revolution X Friends Joey Eyeshadow Palette

revolutionbeauty.us

$ 9.60

Also, I need to talk about this lobster mirror (perfect for all life’s “HE’S HER LOBSTER” moments), not to mention this Monica sheet mask which is literally on sale for $ 1.50. Like … it would be financially irresponsible not to buy this? Maybe? That’s what I’m telling myself.

Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror

revolutionbeauty.us

$ 10.50

Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask

revolutionbeauty.us

$ 1.50

In case you missed it, which doubtful, the Friends cast got back together for a reunion on HBO Max, and they hung out with James Corden, who got them to sing “I’ll Be There For You” in a golf cart. With harmonies.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

There are also some fun BTS reunion moments in here ^ including Matt LeBlanc musing “We spent a lot of time in these sets, had a lot of laughs, some of it made it on the camera. But the funniest stuff, like that happened between us that never made it to TV, those are like the memories we keep talking about. ”

Cool, just gonna go ahead and watch every single episode of Friends plus the reunion while applying something called the Chandler Palette to my face.

