Shop the Everlane Summer Sale 2021 – What Is on Sale at Everlane

Everlane shoppers know a few truths to be certain. First, the brand’s minimalist basics serve luxury-level quality — and they have the product waiting lists to prove it. Second, those Everlane basics rarely go on sale.

But discount rules were made to be broken, even at this cult-favorite brand. Everlane is hosting a massive summer sale where every piece is fair game. The perfect cropped t-shirt? It’s in the mix. The oversized blazer? The wear-everywhere jeans? All present and awaiting your “add to cart.” If there’s a closet staple you’re ready to refresh, you’ll find it here.

To build your ultimate capsule wardrobe in minutes, shop our favorite picks from the Everlane sale lineup ahead. But remember, Everlane’s summer sale runs only as long as there’s inventory. Once those closet essentials are gone, they’re gone.

1

this slinky get-up

The Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress

Everlane

$ 98 $ 78

At peak summer, this casual slip dresses is a standalone essential. Come fall, it’s a match made in layering heaven with a long sleeve bodysuit and boots.

two

this wrap top

The Washable Silk Wrap Top

Everlane

$ 110 $ 55

You’ll get weeks of work outfit mileage out of this washable silk blouse. Don’t forget the new bag to match.



3

these fun jeans

The Cheeky Bootcut Jean

Everlane

$ 85 $ 34

If you want to understand the Everlane hype, head straight to the denim section. This bootcut pair has structure with a hint of stretch, and the wash won’t fade.

4

this coat

The Italian ReWool Overcoat

Everlane

$ 298 $ 119

You don’t have to sacrifice style for practicality with this wear-everywhere jacket. Everlane’s update to the classic wool coat includes a slightly oversized fit and recycled fabric.

5

these cropped pants

The Stretch Ponte Crop Pant

Everlane

$ 78 $ 39

Until the debate over leggings as pants comes to a definitive end, a ponte pant is comfortable middle ground.

6

this simple t-shirt

The Organic Cotton Cropped Tee

Everlane

$ 18 $ 15

The wardrobe limit on boxy cropped tees simply doesn’t exist.

7

this bathing suit

The V-Neck One-Piece

Everlane

$ 65 $ 55

It’s not often that you find a bestselling basic swimsuit on sale. When you do, you click “add to cart” —fast.

8

this black dress

The Luxe Cotton Side-Slit Tee Dress

Everlane

$ 50 $ 35

Between the ultra-soft cotton and the subtle slit, this Everlane staple is a step up from a typical T-shirt dress.

9

this stylish blazer

The Easy Blazer

Everlane

$ 128 $ 102

Two words guaranteed to solve an outfit rut? Oversized. Blazer.

10

this snug turtleneck

The Italian Merino Rib Turtleneck

Everlane

$ 90 $ 36

All the comfort of a go-to wool turtleneck, minus the bulk of a heavy sweater.

eleven

this versatile jean

The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean

Everlane

$ 68 $ 47

Tune out any talk of a skinny jean apocalypse. This curve-friendly denim, complete with a waist-gap reducing fit, will last in your wardrobe for years.

12

these neutral boots

The Glove Boot ReKnit

Everlane

$ 115 $ 69

Footwear trends come and go, but an ankle boot is forever.

13

this comfy sweater

The Cashmere Crew

Everlane

$ 100 $ 70

Tie it over your shoulders, tuck it into a skirt, or incorporate it into your loungewear wardrobe. Whatever your cozy dressing preference, this butter-soft cashmere can do it all. Oh, and it comes in 13 shades.



14

this jean jacket

The Denim Chore Jacket

Everlane

$ 88 $ 35

This jacket will be your go-to outer layer by fall. Our favorite feature? Those roomy pockets.

fifteen

this chic heel

The Square Toe Slingback

Everlane

$ 165 $ 82

Every capsule wardrobe needs a hero kitten heel. We’re partial to this modern slingback.

